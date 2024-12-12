 Skip to main content

Stanley Recalls 2.6 Million Switchback and Trigger Action Travel Mugs Due to Burn Hazard

Name of Product:
Switchback and Trigger Action travel mugs
Hazard:

These mug's lid threads can shrink when exposed to heat and torque, causing the lid to detach during use, posing a burn hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
December 12, 2024
Units:

About 2.6 million

Consumer Contact

Toll-free at 866-792-5445 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.Stanley1913TMrecall.expertinquiry.com or visit www.stanley1913.com and click on the corresponding link to submit a recall claim or obtain more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all Stanley Switchback and Trigger Action stainless steel travel mugs sold in the United States. The recalled double-walled mugs were sold in a variety of colors, including white, black and green, in 12 oz., 16 oz. and 20 oz. sizes with a polypropylene lid. The Stanley logo appears on the front and bottom of the mug. The recalled mugs have one of the following product identification numbers printed on the bottom of the mug. 

NameSizeProduct Identification Number
Switchback12 ounces20-01437
16 ounces20-01436, 20-02211
Trigger Action12 ounces20-02033, 20-02779, 20-02825
16 ounces20-02030, 20-02745, 20-02957
20 ounces20-02034, 20-02746 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled travel mugs and contact Stanley to receive a free replacement lid, including shipping.

Incidents/Injuries:

Stanley has received 91 reports worldwide, including 16 in the U.S., of the recalled travel mugs’ lids detaching during use, resulting in 38 burn injuries worldwide, including two burn injuries in the U.S., with 11 consumers worldwide requiring medical attention.

Sold At:
Amazon.com, Walmart, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and other stores nationwide and online from June 2016 through December 2024 for between $20 and $50, depending on the model.
Importer(s):

PMI WW Brands LLC, dba Stanley 1913, of Seattle, Washington

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-063

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

