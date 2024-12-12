Stanley Recalls 2.6 Million Switchback and Trigger Action Travel Mugs Due to Burn Hazard

These mug's lid threads can shrink when exposed to heat and torque, causing the lid to detach during use, posing a burn hazard.
About 2.6 million
Toll-free at 866-792-5445 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.Stanley1913TMrecall.expertinquiry.com or visit www.stanley1913.com and click on the corresponding link to submit a recall claim or obtain more information.
This recall involves all Stanley Switchback and Trigger Action stainless steel travel mugs sold in the United States. The recalled double-walled mugs were sold in a variety of colors, including white, black and green, in 12 oz., 16 oz. and 20 oz. sizes with a polypropylene lid. The Stanley logo appears on the front and bottom of the mug. The recalled mugs have one of the following product identification numbers printed on the bottom of the mug.
|Name
|Size
|Product Identification Number
|Switchback
|12 ounces
|20-01437
|16 ounces
|20-01436, 20-02211
|Trigger Action
|12 ounces
|20-02033, 20-02779, 20-02825
|16 ounces
|20-02030, 20-02745, 20-02957
|20 ounces
|20-02034, 20-02746
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled travel mugs and contact Stanley to receive a free replacement lid, including shipping.
Stanley has received 91 reports worldwide, including 16 in the U.S., of the recalled travel mugs’ lids detaching during use, resulting in 38 burn injuries worldwide, including two burn injuries in the U.S., with 11 consumers worldwide requiring medical attention.
PMI WW Brands LLC, dba Stanley 1913, of Seattle, Washington
