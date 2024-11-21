South Shore Cribs Recalled Due to Entrapment Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulation for Full Sized Cribs; Imported by South Shore Industries

The spacing between some of the crib’s slats is wider than allowed under the federal safety standard, posing an entrapment hazard to children.
About 1,200
South Shore at 800-290-0465 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at service@southshorefurniture.com, or online at www.southshorefurniture.com/us-en/recall or www.southshorefurniture.com/us-en and click “Recall information” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves South Shore brand Balka & Olena cribs sold in white and natural wood colors. The cribs are made of wood and measure about 37 inches high, 54 inches long and 30 inches deep. The model number is printed on an adhesive label on one end of the crib.
|Model Number
|Description
|Color
|13825
|Balka Baby Crib with Adjustable Height
|Pure White
|13824
|Balka Baby Crib with Adjustable Height
|Pure White and Natural Wood
|12937
|Balka Baby Crib with Adjustable Height
|Pure White and Natural Wood
|12938
|Balka Baby Crib with Adjustable Height
|Pure White
|14408
|Olena Baby Crib with Adjustable Height
|Pure White
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cribs and contact South Shore for information on how to disassemble the product. To receive a full refund, take a photo of the disassembled crib in an outdoor waste container and email the photo to service@southshorefurniture.com. South Shore, Amazon.com and Walmart.com are contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
South Shore Industries LTD, of Canada
