South Shore Cribs Recalled Due to Entrapment Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulation for Full Sized Cribs; Imported by South Shore Industries

Name of Product:
South Shore Cribs
Hazard:

The spacing between some of the crib’s slats is wider than allowed under the federal safety standard, posing an entrapment hazard to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 21, 2024
Units:

About 1,200

Consumer Contact

South Shore at 800-290-0465 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at service@southshorefurniture.com, or online at www.southshorefurniture.com/us-en/recall or www.southshorefurniture.com/us-en and click “Recall information” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves South Shore brand Balka & Olena cribs sold in white and natural wood colors. The cribs are made of wood and measure about 37 inches high, 54 inches long and 30 inches deep. The model number is printed on an adhesive label on one end of the crib. 

Model NumberDescriptionColor
13825Balka Baby Crib with Adjustable HeightPure White
13824Balka Baby Crib with Adjustable HeightPure White and Natural Wood
12937Balka Baby Crib with Adjustable HeightPure White and Natural Wood
12938Balka Baby Crib with Adjustable HeightPure White
14408Olena Baby Crib with Adjustable HeightPure White
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cribs and contact South Shore for information on how to disassemble the product. To receive a full refund, take a photo of the disassembled crib in an outdoor waste container and email the photo to service@southshorefurniture.com. South Shore, Amazon.com and Walmart.com are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Amazon.com, Cymax.com, Walmart.com, Southshorefurniture.com, and other websites from July 2020 through February 2024 for about $415 to $475.
Importer(s):

South Shore Industries LTD, of Canada

Manufactured In:
Malaysia
Recall number:
25-054

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

