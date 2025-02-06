 Skip to main content

Sling Carriers Recalled Due to Fall Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Sling Carriers; Sold on Temu.com by Sunkids Factory

Name of Product:
Sling Carriers
Hazard:

The recalled sling carriers violate the federal safety regulations for sling carriers, including requirements for structural integrity and occupant retention, posing a fall hazard to babies. 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 06, 2025
Units:

About 18,650

Consumer Contact

Sunkids Factory via email at 1251530867@qq.com or message Sunkids Factory on Temu.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves sling carriers with style number 0007-66 printed on the label. They have white plastic buckles, adjustable straps and mesh fabrics and were sold in green, gray and pink colors.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sling carriers, take a photo of the sling carrier, cut into pieces and email the photo to 1251530867@qq.com or message Sunkids Factory on Temu.com to receive a full refund. Sunkids Factory is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Temu.com from July 2023 through September 2024 for between $7 and $15.
Retailer:

Sunkids Factory, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-123

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

