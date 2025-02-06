Sling Carriers Recalled Due to Fall Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Sling Carriers; Sold on Temu.com by Sunkids Factory

The recalled sling carriers violate the federal safety regulations for sling carriers, including requirements for structural integrity and occupant retention, posing a fall hazard to babies.
About 18,650
Sunkids Factory via email at 1251530867@qq.com or message Sunkids Factory on Temu.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves sling carriers with style number 0007-66 printed on the label. They have white plastic buckles, adjustable straps and mesh fabrics and were sold in green, gray and pink colors.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sling carriers, take a photo of the sling carrier, cut into pieces and email the photo to 1251530867@qq.com or message Sunkids Factory on Temu.com to receive a full refund. Sunkids Factory is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Sunkids Factory, of China
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads and LinkedIn.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.