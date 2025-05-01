 Skip to main content

SharkNinja Recalls 1.8 Million Foodi Multi-Function Pressure Cookers Due to Burn Hazard; Serious Burn Injuries Reported

  • Recalled SharkNinja Foodi OP300 Series Multi-Function Pressure Cooker
  • Recalled SharkNinja Foodi OP300 Series Multi-Function Pressure Cooker - Front of Packaging
Name of Product:
SharkNinja Foodi OP300 Series Multi-Function Pressure Cookers
Hazard:

The pressure-cooking lid can be opened during use, causing hot contents to escape, posing a risk of burn injuries to consumers.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
May 01, 2025
Units:

About 1,846,400 (In addition, about 184,240 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

SharkNinja toll-free at 888-370-1733 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Saturday, email at sharkninja@rqa-inc.com, or online at https://www.rqa-inc.com/client/SharkNinja/ or www.ninjakitchen.com and click on “Recalls” under “Support” at the top of the page.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves all Ninja Foodi OP300 Series Multi-Function Pressure Cookers. The cookers have functions that include pressure cooking and air frying. They were sold in black and have a 6.5-quart capacity. “Ninja” is printed on the front of each unit and on the product label. Model numbers OP300, OP301, OP301A, OP302, OP302BRN, OP302HCN, OP302HAQ, OP302HW, OP302HB, OP305, OP305CO and OP350CO are included in this recall and are printed on a label on the side of the cooker. An additional code following the model number is not part of that model designation. For example, a unit labeled “OP301 I07” is a model OP301 unit. Any OP300 series replacement pressure cooker lids purchased as an additional part are also included in this recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the product’s pressure-cooking function and contact SharkNinja for a free replacement lid. Consumers can continue to use the product’s air frying and other functions.

Incidents/Injuries:

SharkNinja has received 106 reports of burn injuries, including more than 50 reports of second- or third-degree burns to the face or body, with 26 lawsuits filed.

Sold At:
Walmart, Costco, Sam’s Club, Amazon and Target stores nationwide, and online at www.Ninjakitchen.com, www.walmart.com, www.costco.com, www.samsclub.com, www.amazon.com and www.target.com from January 2019 through March 2025 for about $200.
Importer(s):

SharkNinja Operating LLC, of Needham, Massachusetts

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-247

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled SharkNinja Foodi OP300 Series Multi-Function Pressure Cooker
SharkNinja Recalls 1.8 Million Foodi Multi-Function Pressure Cookers Due to Burn Hazard; Serious Burn Injuries Reported

The pressure-cooking lid can be opened during use, causing hot contents to escape, posing a risk of burn injuries to consumers.

Recalled Vivitar Blender Bottle
Sakar Recalls Vivitar Blender Bottles Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Target

The blender’s blades can continue to operate when the bottle is not attached to the blender, posing a laceration hazard.

Recalled Bella Pro Series Espresso machine
Sensio Recalls Steam Espresso Machines Due to Burn and Laceration Hazards

The brew cup handle can forcefully eject during use, shattering the glass carafe and posing a burn and laceration hazard.

Recalled Bowling Pin Sipper Cup
Nazzaro Recalls Children Bowling Pin Sipper Cups Due to Risk of Lead Poisoning; Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban

The red tape on the bowling pin sipper cups contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Recalled LG Range Model LDE4411
LG Recalls Electric Ranges Due to Fire Hazard

Front-mounted knobs on the recalled ranges can be activated by accidental contact by humans or pets, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Gray Digital Kitchen Scale
Greater Goods Recalls Digital Kitchen Scales Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violations of Reese’s Law Federal Safety Regulations for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries and Child Resistant Coin Battery Packaging

The recalled digital kitchen scales violate the mandatory federal regulations for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries because the scale has a lithium coin battery that can be easily accessed by children, and a spare coin battery provided with the product not in child resistant packaging as required by Reese’s Law. These violations pose an ingestion hazard. The recalled scales also do not have the required warnings. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product