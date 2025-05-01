SharkNinja Recalls 1.8 Million Foodi Multi-Function Pressure Cookers Due to Burn Hazard; Serious Burn Injuries Reported

The pressure-cooking lid can be opened during use, causing hot contents to escape, posing a risk of burn injuries to consumers.
About 1,846,400 (In addition, about 184,240 were sold in Canada)
SharkNinja toll-free at 888-370-1733 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Saturday, email at sharkninja@rqa-inc.com, or online at https://www.rqa-inc.com/client/SharkNinja/ or www.ninjakitchen.com and click on “Recalls” under “Support” at the top of the page.
This recall involves all Ninja Foodi OP300 Series Multi-Function Pressure Cookers. The cookers have functions that include pressure cooking and air frying. They were sold in black and have a 6.5-quart capacity. “Ninja” is printed on the front of each unit and on the product label. Model numbers OP300, OP301, OP301A, OP302, OP302BRN, OP302HCN, OP302HAQ, OP302HW, OP302HB, OP305, OP305CO and OP350CO are included in this recall and are printed on a label on the side of the cooker. An additional code following the model number is not part of that model designation. For example, a unit labeled “OP301 I07” is a model OP301 unit. Any OP300 series replacement pressure cooker lids purchased as an additional part are also included in this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the product’s pressure-cooking function and contact SharkNinja for a free replacement lid. Consumers can continue to use the product’s air frying and other functions.
SharkNinja has received 106 reports of burn injuries, including more than 50 reports of second- or third-degree burns to the face or body, with 26 lawsuits filed.
SharkNinja Operating LLC, of Needham, Massachusetts
