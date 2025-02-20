Shadeks Recalls ShadesU Roller Window Shades Due to Strangulation and Entanglement Hazards and Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Violation of Federal Regulations for Window Coverings; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The recalled window blinds have long operating cords that can cause death or serious injury to children, due to strangulation and entanglement hazards. The window blinds are in violation of the federal regulations for window coverings and present a substantial product hazard. The window blinds also violate federal regulations for labeling of window coverings.
About 15,500
Shadeks toll-free at 866-267-4233 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at info@shadesu.com, or online at www.shadesu.com/recall for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves ShadesU Roller Window Shades sold exclusively on Amazon.com. The roller blinds were sold in multiple colors with sizes ranging from a width of 20 to 90 inches and height of 72 inches. “ShadesU” is printed on the label sticker on the right side of the bottom rail of the blinds.
Consumers should immediately put the window blind cords up and away from children and contact Shadeks for instructions to return the shades for a free repair. Shadeks will remove the long operating cord and update the shades to a cordless design. Consumers will need to provide their contact information and address to receive a free shipping label. Amazon is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Shadeks LLC, of Bensalem, Pennsylvania
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads and LinkedIn.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.