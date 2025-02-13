Setsmart Recalls LoGest Climbing Ropes Due to Fall Hazard

The climbing ropes can weaken and break, posing a fall hazard to consumers.
About 22,500 (In addition, about 350 were sold in Canada and about 25 were sold in Mexico)
Setsmart by email at LoGestRecall@gmail.com or at www.LoGestRopeRecall.com.
Recall Details
The recalled climbing ropes are made of hemp and were sold in 10, 15, 20, 25, 30 and 50 feet lengths. The LoGest Climbing Rope with Carabiner has a silver “D” ring and a silver climbing carabiner attached. The LoGest Climbing Rope with Heavy-Duty Metal Hook has a blue stripe running through the brown hemp rope and has one end with a black metal hook attached with two silver bolts and nuts. Both ropes have “LoGest” written in large white text on the black plastic on the ends of the ropes.
Consumers should immediately stop using the climbing ropes, uninstall them, and register for a full refund at www.LoGestRopeRecall.com. Consumers will receive a form to sign as part of the disposal of the climbing ropes. Consumers must follow the disposal directions on the form and email a photo of the disposed rope to LoGestRecall@gmail.com to receive their refund. Full refunds will be issued via Amazon to the original form of payment associated with the order. Amazon is contacting all known purchasers directly.
LoGest has received 13 reports of the recalled ropes breaking, including one report of a fall that resulted in a severe spinal cord injury.
Setsmart LLC, of Brooklyn, New York
