Setsmart Recalls LoGest Climbing Ropes Due to Fall Hazard

  • Recalled LoGest Climbing Rope with Carabiner
  • Recalled LoGest Climbing Rope with Heavy-Duty Metal Hook
Name of Product:
LoGest Climbing Ropes with Carabiners and LoGest Climbing Ropes with Heavy-Duty Metal Hooks
Hazard:

The climbing ropes can weaken and break, posing a fall hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 13, 2025
Units:

About 22,500 (In addition, about 350 were sold in Canada and about 25 were sold in Mexico)

Consumer Contact

Setsmart by email at LoGestRecall@gmail.com or at www.LoGestRopeRecall.com.

Recall Details

Description:

The recalled climbing ropes are made of hemp and were sold in 10, 15, 20, 25, 30 and 50 feet lengths. The LoGest Climbing Rope with Carabiner has a silver “D” ring and a silver climbing carabiner attached. The LoGest Climbing Rope with Heavy-Duty Metal Hook has a blue stripe running through the brown hemp rope and has one end with a black metal hook attached with two silver bolts and nuts. Both ropes have “LoGest” written in large white text on the black plastic on the ends of the ropes.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the climbing ropes, uninstall them, and register for a full refund at www.LoGestRopeRecall.com. Consumers will receive a form to sign as part of the disposal of the climbing ropes. Consumers must follow the disposal directions on the form and email a photo of the disposed rope to LoGestRecall@gmail.com to receive their refund. Full refunds will be issued via Amazon to the original form of payment associated with the order. Amazon is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

LoGest has received 13 reports of the recalled ropes breaking, including one report of a fall that resulted in a severe spinal cord injury. 

Sold At:
Online at Amazon.com from March 2021 through November 2024 for between $20 and $70.
Importer(s):

Setsmart LLC, of Brooklyn, New York

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-130
