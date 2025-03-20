 Skip to main content

Sensio Recalls Steam Espresso Machines Due to Burn and Laceration Hazards

  • Recalled Bella Pro Series Espresso machine
  • Recalled Cooks Espresso machine
Name of Product:
Bella Pro Series and Cooks Steam Espresso machines
Hazard:

The brew cup handle can forcefully eject during use, shattering the glass carafe and posing a burn and laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 20, 2025
Units:

About 12,300

Consumer Contact

Sensio toll-free at 855-647-3125 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.bellakitchenware.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Bella Pro Series Steam Espresso Maker, Model 90195 and Cooks Steam Espresso Makers, Model 22395. The recalled espresso machines are black with stainless steel trim and measure about six inches wide and 12 inches high. The machines have “Bella Pro Series” or “Cooks” on the steaming chamber and the model number is identified as the “Item” number on a sticker under the machine.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled espresso machines and contact Sensio for a refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 18 reports of the handles ejecting, eight of which reported burn and/or laceration injuries.

Sold At:
JCPenney stores nationwide and online at BestBuy.com and JCPenney.com from August 2023 through January 2025 for between $40 and $60.
Importer(s):

Sensio Inc., of New York

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-191

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.






