Segway Recalls Segway Ninebot P100 KickScooters Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

  • Recalled Segway Ninebot P100 KickScooter
  • Location of Serial Number
  • Sample Serial Number
Name of Product:
Segway Ninebot P100 KickScooters
Hazard:

The front fork of the recalled KickScooters can break, posing fall and injury hazards to the rider.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
November 21, 2024
Units:

About 1,400

Consumer Contact

Segway toll-free at 866-473-4929 from 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at recall@segway.com, or online at https://service.segway.com/recall, or www.segway.com and click on “Recall Center” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Segway Ninebot KickScooters with model number P100S and a manufacture date in 2023. The affected units have serial numbers containing the date codes 2308 or greater (e.g., xxxxx2308xxxxx, xxxx2310xxxxx, xxxxx2311xxxxx). The serial number is located on the left side of the KickScooter. The 6th and 7th digits represent the year of manufacture, and the 8th and 9th digits represent the week of manufacture. The product is black and gray with red accents, and the Segway label is on the rear fender. The KickScooter is 46 inches long, 25 inches wide and 50 inches high, and weighs about 72.5 pounds.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled KickScooters and contact Segway for a free repair. Segway will direct consumers to a local store for the repair (where available) or provide a pre-paid shipping label to ship the product to a national service center for repair. Segway is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 31 reports of broken front forks, including six reports of injuries, including a fracture, cuts, scrapes, bruises and shoulder pain.

Sold At:
Broward Motorsport, of Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Hobe Sound and West Palm Beach, Florida; Mad Dog Cycles, of Orem, Utah; NYC Bike and Scooter, of New York; Scooter Mutter, of Belmont, Massachusetts; and Urban Motion, of Culver City, California and online at Amazon.com, BestBuy.com, store.segway.com, Indiegogo.com (Longham Tech Co. Limited) and https://www.ebay.com/str/skytechgaming?_trksid=p4429486.m3561.l161211(SupTech) from October 2022 through June 2024 for about $2,000.
Importer(s):

Segway Inc., of Los Angeles

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-052
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

