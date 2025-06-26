 Skip to main content

Sanven Technology Recalls Vevor Handrails Due to Injury Hazard

Name of Product:
Vevor Single Post Handrails
Hazard:

The handrails’ welding can break while a consumer is holding onto the handrail when stepping down a flight of stairs, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 26, 2025
Units:

About 360

Consumer Contact

Sanven Technology toll-free at 855-599-6320 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recalling@vevor.com, or online at https://www.vevor.com/pages/vevor-single-post-handrail or at www.vevor.com and click on Product Recall for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Vevor’s wrought iron single post handrails for one or two step stairs. The handrails were sold in black (model numbers TFBGWXLZHS1JGNHKIV0 and LTFSSHSDDZJSFS001V0), white (model number LTFSBSDDZJSFS0001V0) and silver (model numbers LTFS2BBXGMLFS0001V0, LTFS1BBXGMLFS0001V0 and LTFSBSHXDDZJSFS01V0). “Vevor” is printed on a label located near the bottom of the handrail and the model number is on the label of the product’s packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled handrails immediately and contact Vevor for a full refund. Vevor will provide pre-paid shipping labels for the consumers to return the handrails. Alternatively, consumers can provide photographic evidence of disposal or destruction of the product to recalling@vevor.com. Vevor is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Vevor has received five reports of the handrails breaking, resulting in injuries, including one head injury.

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com, eBay.com, Home Depot.com, Lowes.com, Vevor.com and Walmart.com from February 2020 through November 2024 for between $57 and $109.
Distributor(s):
Sanven Technology Ltd., dba Vevor, of Rancho Cucamonga, California
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-262

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

