Sanven Technology Recalls Vevor Handrails Due to Injury Hazard

The handrails’ welding can break while a consumer is holding onto the handrail when stepping down a flight of stairs, posing an injury hazard.
About 360
Sanven Technology toll-free at 855-599-6320 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recalling@vevor.com, or online at https://www.vevor.com/pages/vevor-single-post-handrail or at www.vevor.com and click on Product Recall for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Vevor’s wrought iron single post handrails for one or two step stairs. The handrails were sold in black (model numbers TFBGWXLZHS1JGNHKIV0 and LTFSSHSDDZJSFS001V0), white (model number LTFSBSDDZJSFS0001V0) and silver (model numbers LTFS2BBXGMLFS0001V0, LTFS1BBXGMLFS0001V0 and LTFSBSHXDDZJSFS01V0). “Vevor” is printed on a label located near the bottom of the handrail and the model number is on the label of the product’s packaging.
Consumers should stop using the recalled handrails immediately and contact Vevor for a full refund. Vevor will provide pre-paid shipping labels for the consumers to return the handrails. Alternatively, consumers can provide photographic evidence of disposal or destruction of the product to recalling@vevor.com. Vevor is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Vevor has received five reports of the handrails breaking, resulting in injuries, including one head injury.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
