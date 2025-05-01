Santa Cruz Bicycles Recalls Electric Bicycles Due to Fire Hazard

The recalled electric bicycle’s lithium-ion battery can overheat, posing a fire hazard.
About 2,850 (In addition, about 550 were sold in Canada)
Santa Cruz Bicycles toll-free at 833-944-8335 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at https://santacruzbicycles.com/pages/recall-heckler-9-lithium-ion-battery or www.santacruzbicycles.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
The recalled electric bicycles are sold with a 720W lithium-ion battery that sits inside a black case under the frame. “SANTA CRUZ” is printed on the sides of the downtube of the bicycle frame. “Heckler” is printed on the top tube of the frame and on the inside of the left chainstay. The bikes were sold in various colors, including Gloss Avocado Green and Maritime Gray.
Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, in the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact them ahead of time and ask whether they accept recalled lithium-ion batteries. If they don’t, contact your municipality for further guidance.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled electric bicycles, disconnect the battery from the bike and charger, and visit the manufacturer’s website at https://santacruzbicycles.com/pages/recall-heckler-9-lithium-ion-battery to determine if their bicycle is affected, and if so, to register for a free replacement battery to be sent to them. If their battery is involved in this recall, consumers will be required to write “Recalled” on the involved affected battery and upload a photograph of it to https://santacruzbicycles.com/pages/recall-heckler-9-lithium-ion-battery. These consumers should then dispose of the battery in accordance with local and state regulations following registration.
The firm has received three reports of fires, including some property damage. No injuries have been reported.
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.