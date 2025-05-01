Santa Cruz Bicycles Recalls Electric Bicycles Due to Fire Hazard

Description:

The recalled electric bicycles are sold with a 720W lithium-ion battery that sits inside a black case under the frame. “SANTA CRUZ” is printed on the sides of the downtube of the bicycle frame. “Heckler” is printed on the top tube of the frame and on the inside of the left chainstay. The bikes were sold in various colors, including Gloss Avocado Green and Maritime Gray.

Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, in the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact them ahead of time and ask whether they accept recalled lithium-ion batteries. If they don’t, contact your municipality for further guidance.