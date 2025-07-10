SPPTTY Kids Bicycles Recalled Due to Risk of Death or Injury from Lead Poisoning; Violates Federal Lead Content Ban; Sold at Walmart by Shenzhen Yihuachuang Technology

Multiple components of the children’s bicycles contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard to children. In addition, the black paint on the bicycle pumps contains lead that exceeds the federal lead paint ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.
About 200
Shenzhen Yihuachuang Technology by email at lishkjie@163.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves SPPTTY kids bicycles. The bicycles are pink with brown seat covers, brown handlebars, brown pedals and brown baskets and were sold in 14-inch and 18-inch sizes. The brand “SPPTTY” and “New Sport Bike” are printed on the downtube.
Consumers should stop using the recalled children’s bicycles immediately and contact Shenzhen Yihuachuang Technology for a full refund. To receive a refund, consumers should dismantle the bicycles, take a photo, and send the photo by email to lishkjie@163.com. After submitting proof of destruction, consumers should dispose of the recalled bike.
None reported
Shenzhen Yihuachuang Technology, dba SPPTTY, of China
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.