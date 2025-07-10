 Skip to main content

SPPTTY Kids Bicycles Recalled Due to Risk of Death or Injury from Lead Poisoning; Violates Federal Lead Content Ban; Sold at Walmart by Shenzhen Yihuachuang Technology

  • Recalled SPPTTY Kids 14-inch Bicycle in Pink
  • Recalled SPPTTY Kids 18-inch Bicycle in Pink
Name of Product:
SPPTTY Kids 14- and 18-inch Bicycles
Hazard:

Multiple components of the children’s bicycles contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard to children. In addition, the black paint on the bicycle pumps contains lead that exceeds the federal lead paint ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 10, 2025
Units:

About 200

Consumer Contact

Shenzhen Yihuachuang Technology by email at lishkjie@163.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves SPPTTY kids bicycles. The bicycles are pink with brown seat covers, brown handlebars, brown pedals and brown baskets and were sold in 14-inch and 18-inch sizes. The brand “SPPTTY” and “New Sport Bike” are printed on the downtube.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled children’s bicycles immediately and contact Shenzhen Yihuachuang Technology for a full refund. To receive a refund, consumers should dismantle the bicycles, take a photo, and send the photo by email to lishkjie@163.com. After submitting proof of destruction, consumers should dispose of the recalled bike. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Walmart.com from August 2024 through December 2024 for about $85.
Retailer:

Shenzhen Yihuachuang Technology, dba SPPTTY, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-382

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

