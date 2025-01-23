 Skip to main content

SHEIN Distribution Corporation Recalls Teckwe Hair Dryer Brushes Due to Electrocution or Shock Hazard

  • Recalled Teckwe Hair Dryer Brush
Name of Product:
Teckwe Hair Dryer Brushes
Hazard:

The handheld hair dryer brushes lack an immersion protection device, posing an electrocution or shock hazard to consumers if the hair dryer brushes fall into water when plugged in. The CPSC has determined that hair dryers not equipped with the integral immersion protection present a substantial product hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 23, 2025
Units:

About 310

Consumer Contact

SHEIN toll free 1-833-853-8668 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, uscsteam@shein.com, or online at www.SHEIN.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page or https://us.shein.com/campaigns/productrecalls for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Teckwe multifunctional hair dryer brushes. The hair dryer brushes are gray and purple and the brand name “Teckwe” is printed on the handle. The hair dryer brushes have five interchangeable heads to be used for straightening and styling, measure about 11 inches in length.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the recalled hair dryers and contact SHEIN to receive a full refund.  Consumers should destroy the recalled hair dryers by unplugging the hair dryer, cutting the cord and disposing of them in accordance with local and state recycling laws, and send an image of the destroyed hair dryer to Shein at uscsteam@shein.com. Upon receipt of the photo, SHEIN will issue the customer a full refund. Shein is directly contacting all purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:
Online at SHEIN.com from July 2024 through October 2024 for between $9 and $21.
Retailer:

SHEIN Distribution Corporation, of Los Angeles, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-106

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Euqee Wintergreen Essential Oil
Euqee Wintergreen Essential Oils Recalled Due to Risk of Poisoning; Violation of the Poison Prevention Packaging Act; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by DLWL-US

The essential oil contains methyl salicylate, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging for the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.  

Recalled Tideway Hairdryer, Model Number M01
Focusee Recalls Tideway Hair Dryers Due to Electrocution or Shock Hazard

The handheld hair dryers lack an immersion protection device, posing an electrocution or shock hazard to consumers if it falls into water when plugged in. The CPSC has determined that hair dryers not equipped with the integral immersion protection present a substantial product hazard.

Recalled StyleCraft Instinct Professional Vector Motor Cordless Hair Clippers (blue)
StyleCraft Recalls Instinct Cordless Hair Clippers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The lithium-ion battery in the recalled clippers can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled Lomi Roll-On Waxing Kit
Southern Telecom Recalls Lomi Roll-On Waxing Kits Due to Fire, Burn and Shock Hazards

The roll-on warmer’s power cord can overheat and short circuit, posing fire, burn, and electrical shock hazards.

Recalled Heritage Store Hydrogen Peroxide Mouthwash - Wintermint
Nutraceutical Recalls Heritage Store Hydrogen Peroxide Mouthwash Due to Risk of Poisoning; Violation of Child Resistant Packaging Requirement

The recalled mouthwash contains ethanol in a concentration which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

