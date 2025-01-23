SHEIN Distribution Corporation Recalls Teckwe Hair Dryer Brushes Due to Electrocution or Shock Hazard

The handheld hair dryer brushes lack an immersion protection device, posing an electrocution or shock hazard to consumers if the hair dryer brushes fall into water when plugged in. The CPSC has determined that hair dryers not equipped with the integral immersion protection present a substantial product hazard.
About 310
SHEIN toll free 1-833-853-8668 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, uscsteam@shein.com, or online at www.SHEIN.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page or https://us.shein.com/campaigns/productrecalls for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Teckwe multifunctional hair dryer brushes. The hair dryer brushes are gray and purple and the brand name “Teckwe” is printed on the handle. The hair dryer brushes have five interchangeable heads to be used for straightening and styling, measure about 11 inches in length.
Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the recalled hair dryers and contact SHEIN to receive a full refund. Consumers should destroy the recalled hair dryers by unplugging the hair dryer, cutting the cord and disposing of them in accordance with local and state recycling laws, and send an image of the destroyed hair dryer to Shein at uscsteam@shein.com. Upon receipt of the photo, SHEIN will issue the customer a full refund. Shein is directly contacting all purchasers.
None reported
SHEIN Distribution Corporation, of Los Angeles, California
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.