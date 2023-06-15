 Skip to main content

Round 2 Recalls Auto World Unassembled Deluxe Pit Kit Slot Cars Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Magnets

  • Recalled Auto World XTraction Deluxe Pit Kit with 1973 Datsun 240z Body, Item# TRX 113, UPC Code: 8-49398-06563-1, Date Code: 06/15/23CH1
  • Recalled Auto World Thunderjet Deluxe Pit Kit with 1962 Chevy Bel Air Coupe Body, Item# TRX 114, UPC Code: 8-49398-06564-8, Date Code: 06/15/23CH1
  • Recalled Auto World 4 Gear Deluxe Pit Kit with 1959 Cadillac Ambulance Body, Item# TRX 115, UPC Code: 8-49398-06565-5, Date Code: 06/15/23CH1
  • Recalled Auto World Super III Deluxe Pit Kit with 2015 Chevy SS Stock Car Body, Item# TRX 116, UPC Code: 8-49398-06566-2, Date Code: 06/15/23CH1
  • Recalled Auto World Thunderjet Deluxe Pit Kit with 1968 Chevrolet El Camino, Item# TRX 119 UPC Code: 8-49398-06707-9, Date Code: 08/31/23CH1
  • Recalled Auto World XTraction Deluxe Pit Kit with 1970 Plymouth Superbird, Item# TRX 120, UPC Code: 8-49398-06708-6, Date Code: 08/31/24CH1
  • Recalled Auto World 4 Gear Deluxe Pit Kit with 1960s Customized Volkswagen Bus, Item# TRX 121, UPC Code: 8-49398-06709-3, Date Code: 08/31/23CH1
  • Recalled Auto World Super III Deluxe Pit Kit with 2005 Mustang GT, Item# TRX 122, UPC Code: 8-49398-06710-9, Date Code: 08/31/23CH1
  • Recalled Auto World XTraction Deluxe Pit Kit with 2004 Chevrolet Corvette C5-R, Item# TRX 124, UPC Code: 8-49398-07056-7, Date Code: 01/15/24 CH1
  • Recalled Auto World Thunderjet Deluxe Pit Kit with 1941 Willys Gasser, Item# TRX 125, UPC Code: 8-49398-07057-4, Date Code: 01/15/24 CH1
  • Recalled Auto World Super III Deluxe Pit Kit with 1970 Ford Boss Mustang, Item# TRX 126, UPC Code: 8-49398-07058-1, Date Code: 01/15/24 CH1
  • Recalled Auto World 4 Gear Deluxe Pit Kit with 1977 Dodge Tradesman Van, Item# TRX 127, UPC Code: 8-49398-07059-8, Date Code: 01/15/24 CH1
  • Recalled Auto World 4 Gear Deluxe Pit Kit with 1956 Ford Pickup Body, Item# CP7975, UPC Code: 8-49398-05915-9, Date Code: 10/30/22CH1
  • Recalled Auto World Xtraction Deluxe Pit Kit with 2005 Ford GT40 Body, Item# CP7989, UPC Code: 8-49398-05932-6, Date Code: 09/30/23CH1
  • Recalled Auto World Xtraction Deluxe Pit Kit with 2005 Ford GT40 Body, Item# CP7990, UPC Code: 8-49398-05933-3, Date Code: 09/30/23CH1
  • Recalled Auto World Xtraction Deluxe Pit Kit with 2005 Ford GT40 Body, Item# CP7991, UPC Code: 8-49398-05934-0, Date Code: 09/30/23CH1
  • Recalled Auto World 1957 Chevy Nomad XTraction Deluxe Pit Kit 1:64, Item# CP8077, UPC Code: 8-49398-06623-2, Date Code: 06/30/23CH1
  • Recalled Auto World 1969 Ford Torino Thunderjet Deluxe Pit Kit 1:64, Item# CP8078, UPC Code: 8-49398-06624-9, Date Code: 06/30/23CH1
  • Recalled Auto World 1987 Buick Grand National Xtraction Deluxe Pit Kit 1:64, Item# CP8117, UPC Code: 8-49398-06946-2, Date Code: 11/15/23CH1
  • Recalled Auto World 1969 AMC AMX Thunderjet Deluxe Pit Kit 1:64, Item# CP8118, UPC Code: 8-49398-06947-9, Date Code: 11/15/23CH1
  • Recalled Auto World 1969 Dodge Charger Xtraction Pit Kit 1:64, Item# CP8119, UPC Code: 8-49398-06948-6, Date Code: 11/15/23CH1
Name of Product:
Auto World Unassembled Deluxe Pit Kit Slot Cars
Hazard:

The recalled unassembled Deluxe Pit Kit slot cars violate the mandatory federal regulation for magnets because the magnets used to power the car are loose prior to assembly, posing an ingestion hazard to children. Assembled models do not pose this risk and are therefore not subject to this recall.

When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 06, 2025
Units:

About 55,000

Consumer Contact

Round 2 toll-free at 888-770-7120 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at deluxepitkit@realtimeresults.net, or online at http://autoworldstore.com/deluxepitkitrecall or http://autoworldstore.com and click on “Deluxe Pit Kit Recall” for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves various models of Auto World Deluxe Pit Kit slot cars. Each Deluxe Pit Kit slot car model is sold individually, unassembled, and some models are sold unpainted or painted. The “Auto World” logo, the words “Deluxe Pit Kit”, and the slot car’s model are on the front of each package. The instructions for assembly are displayed on the back of each package. The recalled models, prior to assembly, have two loose magnets that are not attached to the chassis of the unassembled slot cars. The magnets are attached to the chassis during the assembly process. The magnets are numbered as separate parts under the parts list on the back of the package and labeled as “Front Magnet” and “Back Magnet”. The model/item number and UPC are on the back of each package. Some models will also have a date code. 

Model/Item #UPCDescriptionDate Code 
TRX1138-49398-06563-1XTraction Deluxe Pit Kit (w/1973 Datsun 240z Body)06/15/23CH1
TRX1148-49398-06564-8Thunderjet Deluxe Pit Kit (w/1962 Chevy Bel Air Coupe Body)06/15/23CH1
TRX1158-49398-06565-54 Gear Deluxe Pit Kit (w/1959 Cadillac Ambulance Body)06/15/23CH1
TRX1168-49398-06566-2Super III Deluxe Pit Kit (w/2015 Chevy SS Stock Car Body)06/15/23CH1
TRX1198-49398-06707-9Thunderjet Deluxe Pit Kit (w/1968 Chevrolet El Camino)08/31/23CH1
TRX1208-49398-06708-6XTraction Deluxe Pit Kit (w/1970 Plymouth Superbird)08/31/24CH1
TRX1218-49398-06709-34 Gear Deluxe Pit Kit (w/1960s Customized Volkswagen Bus)08/31/23CH1
TRX1228-49398-06710-9Super III Deluxe Pit Kit (w/2005 Mustang GT)08/31/23CH1
TRX1248-49398-07056-7XTraction Deluxe Pit Kit (2004 Chevrolet Corvette C5-R)01/15/24 CH1
TRX1258-49398-07057-4Thunderjet Deluxe Pit Kit (1941 Willys Gasser)01/15/24 CH1
TRX1268-49398-07058-1Super III Deluxe Pit Kit (1970 Ford Boss Mustang)01/15/24 CH1
TRX1278-49398-07059-84 Gear Deluxe Pit Kit (1977 Dodge Tradesman Van)01/15/24 CH1
CP79758-49398-05915-94 Gear Deluxe Pit Kit (w/1956 Ford Pickup Body)10/30/22CH1
CP79898-49398-05932-6Xtraction Deluxe Pit Kit (w/2005 Ford GT40 Body)09/30/23CH1
CP79908-49398-05933-3Xtraction Deluxe Pit Kit (w/2005 Ford GT40 Body)09/30/23CH1
CP79918-49398-05934-0Xtraction Deluxe Pit Kit (w/2005 Ford GT40 Body)09/30/23CH1
CP80778-49398-06623-21957 Chevy Nomad XTraction Deluxe Pit Kit 1:6406/30/23CH1
CP80788-49398-06624-91969 Ford Torino Thunderjet Deluxe Pit Kit 1:6406/30/23CH1
CP81178-49398-06946-21987 Buick Grand National Xtraction Deluxe Pit Kit 1:6411/15/23CH1
CP81188-49398-06947-91969 AMC AMX Thunderjet Deluxe Pit Kit 1:6411/15/23CH1
CP81198-49398-06948-61969 Dodge Charger Xtraction Pit Kit 1:6411/15/23CH1
Remedy:

Consumers should keep the recalled, unassembled Deluxe Pit Kit slot cars away from children and contact Round 2 to receive a pre-paid label to return the recalled slot cars for a full refund. Round 2 is notifying all known purchasers directly. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at autoworldstore.com, protinkertoys.com, and hobbylobby.com and in the following stores nationwide: Hobby Lobby, SlotsnStuff, NitroHobbies Inc., Hercules Distributors, RC Superstore, Bobby’s Hobby’s, Harden Creek Slot Cars, Emery Distributors, Hobbytyme Distributors, Grumpy’s Slot Cars, M&D International Distributors, Power Hobby & Sports Inc., JS Sporting, NAG Hobbies, Radak LLC, DDK Group LLC, TysToys & Garage Signs, Hydrohead34 Diecast, Hobby Express Inc., Hobbies Unlimited, Stevens International, OK Toys Inc., Mark Twain Hobby Center, Gibson Products, Saucier Enterprises d/b/a/ Hobbies Unlimited, and Prism RC Inc. These products were sold from July 2023through February 2024 for about $22.
Importer(s):

Round 2 LLC, of South Bend, Indiana

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-170

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

