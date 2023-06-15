Round 2 Recalls Auto World Unassembled Deluxe Pit Kit Slot Cars Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Magnets

The recalled unassembled Deluxe Pit Kit slot cars violate the mandatory federal regulation for magnets because the magnets used to power the car are loose prior to assembly, posing an ingestion hazard to children. Assembled models do not pose this risk and are therefore not subject to this recall.
When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.
About 55,000
Round 2 toll-free at 888-770-7120 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at deluxepitkit@realtimeresults.net, or online at http://autoworldstore.com/deluxepitkitrecall or http://autoworldstore.com and click on “Deluxe Pit Kit Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves various models of Auto World Deluxe Pit Kit slot cars. Each Deluxe Pit Kit slot car model is sold individually, unassembled, and some models are sold unpainted or painted. The “Auto World” logo, the words “Deluxe Pit Kit”, and the slot car’s model are on the front of each package. The instructions for assembly are displayed on the back of each package. The recalled models, prior to assembly, have two loose magnets that are not attached to the chassis of the unassembled slot cars. The magnets are attached to the chassis during the assembly process. The magnets are numbered as separate parts under the parts list on the back of the package and labeled as “Front Magnet” and “Back Magnet”. The model/item number and UPC are on the back of each package. Some models will also have a date code.
|Model/Item #
|UPC
|Description
|Date Code
|TRX113
|8-49398-06563-1
|XTraction Deluxe Pit Kit (w/1973 Datsun 240z Body)
|06/15/23CH1
|TRX114
|8-49398-06564-8
|Thunderjet Deluxe Pit Kit (w/1962 Chevy Bel Air Coupe Body)
|06/15/23CH1
|TRX115
|8-49398-06565-5
|4 Gear Deluxe Pit Kit (w/1959 Cadillac Ambulance Body)
|06/15/23CH1
|TRX116
|8-49398-06566-2
|Super III Deluxe Pit Kit (w/2015 Chevy SS Stock Car Body)
|06/15/23CH1
|TRX119
|8-49398-06707-9
|Thunderjet Deluxe Pit Kit (w/1968 Chevrolet El Camino)
|08/31/23CH1
|TRX120
|8-49398-06708-6
|XTraction Deluxe Pit Kit (w/1970 Plymouth Superbird)
|08/31/24CH1
|TRX121
|8-49398-06709-3
|4 Gear Deluxe Pit Kit (w/1960s Customized Volkswagen Bus)
|08/31/23CH1
|TRX122
|8-49398-06710-9
|Super III Deluxe Pit Kit (w/2005 Mustang GT)
|08/31/23CH1
|TRX124
|8-49398-07056-7
|XTraction Deluxe Pit Kit (2004 Chevrolet Corvette C5-R)
|01/15/24 CH1
|TRX125
|8-49398-07057-4
|Thunderjet Deluxe Pit Kit (1941 Willys Gasser)
|01/15/24 CH1
|TRX126
|8-49398-07058-1
|Super III Deluxe Pit Kit (1970 Ford Boss Mustang)
|01/15/24 CH1
|TRX127
|8-49398-07059-8
|4 Gear Deluxe Pit Kit (1977 Dodge Tradesman Van)
|01/15/24 CH1
|CP7975
|8-49398-05915-9
|4 Gear Deluxe Pit Kit (w/1956 Ford Pickup Body)
|10/30/22CH1
|CP7989
|8-49398-05932-6
|Xtraction Deluxe Pit Kit (w/2005 Ford GT40 Body)
|09/30/23CH1
|CP7990
|8-49398-05933-3
|Xtraction Deluxe Pit Kit (w/2005 Ford GT40 Body)
|09/30/23CH1
|CP7991
|8-49398-05934-0
|Xtraction Deluxe Pit Kit (w/2005 Ford GT40 Body)
|09/30/23CH1
|CP8077
|8-49398-06623-2
|1957 Chevy Nomad XTraction Deluxe Pit Kit 1:64
|06/30/23CH1
|CP8078
|8-49398-06624-9
|1969 Ford Torino Thunderjet Deluxe Pit Kit 1:64
|06/30/23CH1
|CP8117
|8-49398-06946-2
|1987 Buick Grand National Xtraction Deluxe Pit Kit 1:64
|11/15/23CH1
|CP8118
|8-49398-06947-9
|1969 AMC AMX Thunderjet Deluxe Pit Kit 1:64
|11/15/23CH1
|CP8119
|8-49398-06948-6
|1969 Dodge Charger Xtraction Pit Kit 1:64
|11/15/23CH1
Consumers should keep the recalled, unassembled Deluxe Pit Kit slot cars away from children and contact Round 2 to receive a pre-paid label to return the recalled slot cars for a full refund. Round 2 is notifying all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Round 2 LLC, of South Bend, Indiana
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads and LinkedIn.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.