Round 2 Recalls Auto World Unassembled Deluxe Pit Kit Slot Cars Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Magnets

Hazard:

The recalled unassembled Deluxe Pit Kit slot cars violate the mandatory federal regulation for magnets because the magnets used to power the car are loose prior to assembly, posing an ingestion hazard to children. Assembled models do not pose this risk and are therefore not subject to this recall.

When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.