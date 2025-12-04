 Skip to main content

CreateOn Recalls Pip-Cubes Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion Hazard

Name of Product:
CreateOn Crayola-branded pip-Cubes
Hazard:

The recalled magnetic building cubes contain magnets that can become loose if the seams separate, posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death. 

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
December 04, 2025
Units:

About 9,400

Consumer Contact

CreateOn toll-free at 800-333-0549 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by email at pipcuberecall@CreateOn.com or online at https://www.createon.com/recall/ or https://www.createon.com/  and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves CreateOn Crayola-branded pip-Cubes, which are magnetic building cubes sold in Bold Colors and Glitter in sets of 24 or 27 cubes. The Bold Colors cubes are red, green, blue and yellow. The Glitter cubes are purple, pink, blue and green and have glitter on them. “Crayola” is imprinted on the left side of each cube.  The model/UPC numbers of the recalled cubes are located can be found on the bottom of the product packaging.

Cube SetsModelUPC
Bold Colors, 24 Cubes1000199850067300199
Bold Colors, 27 Cubes1000243850067300205
Glitter Cubes, 24 Cubes1000205850067300205
Glitter Cubes, 27 Cubes1000250850067300250

            

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled magnetic building cubes, take them away from children and contact CreateOn to receive a replacement set of pip-cubes. Consumers will receive a pre-paid label to return the recalled magnetic cubes in order to receive the replacement.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
The 24-piece sets were sold at Michael's Stores nationwide and online at Michaels.com for about $20. The 27-piece sets were sold online at Amazon.com for about $35. All sets were sold from May 2025 to July 2025.
Importer(s):

CreateOn, LLC, of Wheeling, Illinois

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-128

