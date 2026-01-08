 Skip to main content

Kori Gey Water Toy Kits Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Qaniy

  • Recalled Kori Gey Water Elf Toy Kit
  • “Kori Gey” and “Water Elf Kit” are printed on the front of the outer packaging of the recalled toy kits
  • Recalled Kori Gey Water Elf Toy Kit Set – contents
  • Recalled Kori Gey Water Elf Toy Kit Set – LED Light (front and back)
Kori Gey Water Elf Toy Kits
The recalled toy kits violate the mandatory standard for toys containing button cell batteries because the compartment that holds the batteries can be easily accessed and opened by children, posing a deadly ingestion hazard to children. When button cell and coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

Refund
January 08, 2026
About 2,240

Qaniy by email at changshaaoyuan@outlook.com

This recall involves Kori Gey-branded water elf toy kits. The recalled kits are a children’s craft toy that uses colored gel dropped into water to form soft, squishy jelly-like figures. The toy kit consists of 22 bottles of water gel (12 non-sparkly and 10 sparkly), 22 molds in various shapes, a plastic strainer, a plastic jar labeled magic powder, extra magic powder packet, a paint brush, disposable gloves and a LED light with a button cell battery. The toy sets come in a plastic jar with lid. “Kori Gey” and “Water Elf Kit” are printed on the front of the toy kits. 

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled toy’s light up luminous gasket (a LED light containing a button cell battery), take it away from children, and remove and properly dispose of the battery. Contact Qaniy for a full refund. Consumers should throw the toy’s gasket away and send a photo of the product in the trash to changshaaoyuan@outlook.com. 

Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures. 

None Reported

Amazon.com from March 2025 to July 2025 for about $30.
China
26-178

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

