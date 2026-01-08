Kori Gey Water Toy Kits Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Qaniy

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled toy’s light up luminous gasket (a LED light containing a button cell battery), take it away from children, and remove and properly dispose of the battery. Contact Qaniy for a full refund. Consumers should throw the toy’s gasket away and send a photo of the product in the trash to changshaaoyuan@outlook.com .

Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.