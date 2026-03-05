Cubimana Island Storm 3 In 1 Building Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by RBS Toys

The Island Storm Building Sets violate the mandatory safety standard for toys because the battery compartment within the LED light piece contains button cell batteries that can be easily accessed by children. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.
About 3,950
RBS Toys by email at productrecall@cubimanatoys.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Cubimana Island Storm 3 In 1 Building Sets. The sets contain 781 pieces of multi-colored building blocks and come in a black box with images of a pirate base and a pirate ship. Model number “HG1004” is printed on the front of the box.
Consumers should take the Island Storm 3 In 1 Building Sets away from children immediately, stop using the recalled toys and remove and properly dispose of the batteries. Consumers will be asked to throw the product away and send a photo of the disposed product to productrecall@cubimanatoys.com to receive a full refund.
Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
None reported
Shenzhen Ruibosi Technology Co., Ltd., dba RBS Toys, of China
