Cubimana Island Storm 3 In 1 Building Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by RBS Toys

Name of Product:
Cubimana Island Storm 3 In 1 Building Sets with LED Lights
Hazard:

The Island Storm Building Sets violate the mandatory safety standard for toys because the battery compartment within the LED light piece contains button cell batteries that can be easily accessed by children. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 05, 2026
Units:

About 3,950

Consumer Contact

RBS Toys by email at productrecall@cubimanatoys.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Cubimana Island Storm 3 In 1 Building Sets. The sets contain 781 pieces of multi-colored building blocks and come in a black box with images of a pirate base and a pirate ship. Model number “HG1004” is printed on the front of the box.

Remedy:

Consumers should take the Island Storm 3 In 1 Building Sets away from children immediately, stop using the recalled toys and remove and properly dispose of the batteries. Consumers will be asked to throw the product away and send a photo of the disposed product to productrecall@cubimanatoys.com to receive a full refund.

Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from October 2025 through January 2026 for about $30.
Seller:

Shenzhen Ruibosi Technology Co., Ltd., dba RBS Toys, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-317

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

