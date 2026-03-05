Cubimana Island Storm 3 In 1 Building Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by RBS Toys

Remedy:

Consumers should take the Island Storm 3 In 1 Building Sets away from children immediately, stop using the recalled toys and remove and properly dispose of the batteries. Consumers will be asked to throw the product away and send a photo of the disposed product to productrecall@cubimanatoys.com to receive a full refund.

Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.