Joyreal Busy Board Children’s Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking and Laceration Hazards; Violate Small Parts Ban and Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Indream Store

The recalled children’s toys violate the small parts ban because the small mirror can detach from the toy, posing a deadly choking hazard. In addition, the toys violate the mandatory standard for toys because the toy’s mirror has sharp edges, posing a laceration hazard.
Indream Store by email at indreamrecall@outlook.com.
This recall involves Joyreal-branded busy board toys. The children’s toys consist of a wooden base that measures about 6.6 inches long by 6 inches wide and have 18 led lights, a power switch, a light brightness knob, a mirror, two keys, an electrical cable and a hand crank to generate power. The Joyreal logo and “POWER” are written on the front of the toy, and “SKU: MX049-3” and “Series no.20250730” are written on the underside of the toy.
Consumers should stop using the recalled toys immediately, take them away from children and contact Indream Store for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the busy board by writing “RECALLED” with permanent marker on the front of the toy and send a photo of the destroyed toy to indreamrecall@outlook.com. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product.
None reported
Guangzhou Mengli Trading Co., Ltd., dba Indream Store, of China
