Zelbuck Children’s Chess Games Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by n b plus

The recalled children’s chess games violate the mandatory standard for toys because they contain loose magnets posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, they can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.
About 200
n b plus by email at zelbuckrecall@sina.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Zelbuck-branded children’s chess games. The recalled, blue turtle-shaped games have a white playing board at the top and come with a multi-colored spinner and 32 black magnetic balls that can be stored under the playing board. “Magnetism Ball Game” is printed on the front of the game’s box and “Number 999-9” on the back.
Consumers should stop using the recalled games immediately, take them away from children and contact n b plus for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write “RECALLED” in permanent marker on the games and send a photo of the marked games to zelbuckrecall@sina.com. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product.
None reported
ShenZhenShiGuWangChuanShuoKeJiYouXianGongSi (Shenzhen Guwang Legend Technology Co., Ltd.), dba n b plus, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.