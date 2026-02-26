 Skip to main content

Zelbuck Children’s Chess Games Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by n b plus

  • Recalled Zelbuck “Magnetism ball game” – box
  • “Magnetism Ball Game” is printed on the front of the “Magnetism ball game” box and “Number 999-9” on the back.
  • Recalled children’s Zelbuck “Magnetism ball game” chess game
Name of Product:
Zelbuck Magnetism Ball Game Toys
Hazard:

The recalled children’s chess games violate the mandatory standard for toys because they contain loose magnets posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, they can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 26, 2026
Units:

About 200

Consumer Contact

n b plus by email at zelbuckrecall@sina.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Zelbuck-branded children’s chess games. The recalled, blue turtle-shaped games have a white playing board at the top and come with a multi-colored spinner and 32 black magnetic balls that can be stored under the playing board. “Magnetism Ball Game” is printed on the front of the game’s box and “Number 999-9” on the back. 

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled games immediately, take them away from children and contact n b plus for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write “RECALLED” in permanent marker on the games and send a photo of the marked games to zelbuckrecall@sina.com. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from October 2025 through November 2025 for about $14.
Retailer:

 ShenZhenShiGuWangChuanShuoKeJiYouXianGongSi (Shenzhen Guwang Legend Technology Co., Ltd.), dba n b plus, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-302

