TheKiddoSpace Recalls LED Soccer Hover Balls Due to Serious Risk of Injury from Burn Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys

The surface temperature of the recalled toys’ batteries exceeds the allowable limit, which violates the standard for toys, posing a risk of burn injuries.
TheKiddoSpace by email at info@thekiddospace.com, or online at www.thekiddospacestore.com/pages/product-recalls/soccer-hover-ball or www.thekiddospacestore.com and click “Product Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves TheKiddoSpace-branded LED soccer hover balls. The recalled plastic soccer balls are black and white and have foam bumpers. TheKiddoSpace logo, “HOVER LED SOCCER BALL” and “GLIDE INTO FUN!” are printed on the front of the product packaging. Only the small hover balls that measure about 5.5 inches in diameter are included in this recall.
Consumers should stop using the recalled balls immediately, take them away from children and contact The KiddoSpace to receive a free replacement LED soccer hover ball, including shipping. Consumers will be asked to write “RECALLED” in permanent marker on the ball and send a photo of the marked ball to info@thekiddospace.com. Consumers should then dispose of the ball in accordance with their local waste disposal requirements.
TheKiddoSpace has received three reports of a burning smell coming from the hover ball when in use. No injuries have been reported.
SN Commerce LLC, dba TheKiddoSpaceStore, of Dover, Delaware
