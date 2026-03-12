Stoney Games Recalls Kluster Magnet Chess Games Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys

The recalled magnet games violate the mandatory standard for toys because they contain loose high-powered magnets that fit within CPSC’s small parts cylinder, posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.
About 151,600
Stoney Games at 800-362-0977 from 8 a.m. to p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at klusterrecall@gmail.com or online at www.klustermagnets.com/recall or www.klustermagnets.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Kluster Fun Tabletop Magnet Chess Games with small, loose magnets about .5 to one inch wide and .3 to .4 inches high. The games are sold in a black box with the word “Kluster” on the front of the box. The games include about 24 magnets, an orange string, an instruction manual and a black storage pouch with “Kluster” printed on the front. The games were also sold in a white pouch with gameplay instructions printed on the back.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled magnet games, take them away from children and contact Stoney Games for instructions on how to dispose of the recalled magnets and receive replacement magnets that are not small parts.
None reported
Stoney Games, LLC of Bexley, Ohio
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
