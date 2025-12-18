Meaicezli Play Purse Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Angeer-US

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the toy purse set immediately, take the toy cell phone and writing tablet away from children and contact Angeer-US for a full refund. Consumers will need to email a photograph confirming disposal of the toy cell phone and the writing tablet and send a photo to meaicezli-services@outlook.com.

Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.