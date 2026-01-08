 Skip to main content

Pounding Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Findriver and Weeksome

Name of Product:
Lterfear Multifunction Pounding Game
Hazard:

The recalled pounding toys violate the mandatory standard for toys because they contain high-powered magnets, which can detach, posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning, and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 08, 2026
Units:

About 3,500  

Consumer Contact

Email at Findriverpoundingtoysrecall@outlook.com. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Lterfear Multifunction Pounding Game, model No. D888.  The wooden multifunction pounding game includes four games: whack-a-mole, fishing, xylophone, and carrot cutting. The toy has a xylophone, gears, a clock, holes to insert various fruit shapes, and “moles” for pounding. The toy is sold with accessories, including xylophone mallets, a fishing rod, a pounding mallet, four wooden fish, four wooden carrots, wooden fruit and wooden knives. There are no markings on the product.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pounding toys and contact Findriver to receive a full refund. Consumers should write “RECALLED” on the base of the product with permanent marker, throw the product away, and send a photo of the disposed product to Findriverpoundingtoysrecall@outlook.com. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from June 2025 through September 2025 for between $24 and $28.
Retailer:

Shenzhen Haichuan International Travel Service Co., Ltd., dba Findriver and Weeksome,  

 

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-176

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

