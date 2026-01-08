Pounding Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Findriver and Weeksome

The recalled pounding toys violate the mandatory standard for toys because they contain high-powered magnets, which can detach, posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning, and death.
This recall involves the Lterfear Multifunction Pounding Game, model No. D888. The wooden multifunction pounding game includes four games: whack-a-mole, fishing, xylophone, and carrot cutting. The toy has a xylophone, gears, a clock, holes to insert various fruit shapes, and “moles” for pounding. The toy is sold with accessories, including xylophone mallets, a fishing rod, a pounding mallet, four wooden fish, four wooden carrots, wooden fruit and wooden knives. There are no markings on the product.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pounding toys and contact Findriver to receive a full refund. Consumers should write “RECALLED” on the base of the product with permanent marker, throw the product away, and send a photo of the disposed product to Findriverpoundingtoysrecall@outlook.com.
Shenzhen Haichuan International Travel Service Co., Ltd., dba Findriver and Weeksome,
