Cubimana Building Toy Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Shein by Vatos Toys

The building toy sets violate the mandatory safety standard because the battery compartment within the LED light piece contains button cell batteries that can be easily accessed by children. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.
Vatos Toys by email at shein.us@vatostoys.com.
This recall involves Cubimana-branded treehouse building toy sets. The recalled sets consist of 618 multi-colored pieces to build a three-tier treehouse that lights up. A clear piece containing a LED light is attached with a wire to a brown piece that has a preinstalled button cell battery. The Cubimana logo and “Tree House” appear on the front and back of the product packaging. “NO. HG1015” along with the number of pieces appear on the front.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled toy sets, take them away from children, and remove and properly dispose of the batteries. Contact Vatos Toys for a full refund. Consumers should throw the piece with the LED light away and send a photo of the product in the trash to shein.us@vatostoys.com
Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
None reported
Shenzhen Excellence Qichuang Technology, dba Vatos Toys, of China
