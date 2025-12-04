Cubimana Building Toy Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Shein by Vatos Toys

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled toy sets, take them away from children, and remove and properly dispose of the batteries. Contact Vatos Toys for a full refund. Consumers should throw the piece with the LED light away and send a photo of the product in the trash to shein.us@vatostoys.com

Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.