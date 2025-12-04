 Skip to main content

Cubimana Building Toy Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Shein by Vatos Toys

  • Recalled Cubimana Treehouse Building Set
  • Recalled Cubimana Treehouse Building Set - brown building piece with a LED light that uses a button cell battery.
  • Recalled Cubimana Treehouse Building Set - front of the packaging
  • Recalled Cubimana Treehouse Building Set - back of the packaging
Name of Product:
Cubimana Treehouse Building Toy Sets
Hazard:

The building toy sets violate the mandatory safety standard because the battery compartment within the LED light piece contains button cell batteries that can be easily accessed by children. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
December 04, 2025
Units:

About 40

Consumer Contact

Vatos Toys by email at shein.us@vatostoys.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Cubimana-branded treehouse building toy sets. The recalled sets consist of 618 multi-colored pieces to build a three-tier treehouse that lights up. A clear piece containing a LED light is attached with a wire to a brown piece that has a preinstalled button cell battery. The Cubimana logo and “Tree House” appear on the front and back of the product packaging. “NO. HG1015” along with the number of pieces appear on the front.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled toy sets, take them away from children, and remove and properly dispose of the batteries. Contact Vatos Toys for a full refund. Consumers should throw the piece with the LED light away and send a photo of the product in the trash to shein.us@vatostoys.com  

Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Shein.com from July 2025 through October 2025 for about $20.
Retailer:

Shenzhen Excellence Qichuang Technology, dba Vatos Toys, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-133

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

