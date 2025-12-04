 Skip to main content

Primark US Recalls Primark Water Balloon Pumps Due to Injury Hazard

  • Recalled Primark Water Balloon Pump (front)
  • Recalled Primark Water Balloon Pump (back)
Name of Product:
Primark Water Balloon Pump
Hazard:

The water balloon pump can generate excessive pressure during use, causing the product to rupture, posing a risk of physical injury to the user or bystanders.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
December 04, 2025
Units:

About 3,170

Consumer Contact

Primark at 617-946-3236 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or go online to www.primark.com/recall,  or www.primark.com and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page or fill out the Primark Contact Us form to receive answers to your questions or request a call from Primark Customer Service for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Primark Water Balloon Pumps, which were sold in blue and pink. The pumps are shaped like a water bottle with a spray head. The product code 5252801 is printed on the price tag located on the back of the water balloon pump bottle. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water balloon pumps and return them to a Primark store for a full refund in the form of the original payment.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports in the United States (and nine reports internationally) of the water balloon pumps rupturing, resulting in two reports of cuts on users’ hands and fingers in the United States (and nine reports of cuts internationally). 

Sold At:
Primark stores in the northeast and in Florida, Maryland and Illinois from March 2023 through July 2023 for about $6.
Importer(s):

Primark US Corp. of Boston, Massachusetts 

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-124
Fast Track Recall

