Primark US Recalls Primark Water Balloon Pumps Due to Injury Hazard

The water balloon pump can generate excessive pressure during use, causing the product to rupture, posing a risk of physical injury to the user or bystanders.
About 3,170
This recall involves Primark Water Balloon Pumps, which were sold in blue and pink. The pumps are shaped like a water bottle with a spray head. The product code 5252801 is printed on the price tag located on the back of the water balloon pump bottle.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water balloon pumps and return them to a Primark store for a full refund in the form of the original payment.
The firm has received two reports in the United States (and nine reports internationally) of the water balloon pumps rupturing, resulting in two reports of cuts on users’ hands and fingers in the United States (and nine reports of cuts internationally).
Primark US Corp. of Boston, Massachusetts
