Magnet Fidget Spinner Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Anzmtosn

  • Recalled Anzmtosn Magnet Fidget Spinner Set
  • Recalled Anzmtosn Magnet Fidget Spinner Set, Back Label with Batch Number
Name of Product:
Anzmtosn Magnet Fidget Spinner Sets
Hazard:

The recalled magnet spinner sets violate the mandatory standard for toys because the sets contain loose magnets, posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, they can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 20, 2025
Units:

About 490

Consumer Contact

Anzmtosn via email at Anzmtosn53@163.com

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Anzmtosn Magnet Fidget Spinner Sets. Each set contains 15 pieces and comes with four iridescent oval-shaped magnets, eight iridescent cuboidal-shaped magnetic stones, one red and yellow disk-shaped metal fidget spinner, one winged metal fidget spinner, and one multicolored infinity fidget cube. The set comes with a black fabric-lined storage case. The batch number, CCA06582, is printed on the back label of the packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled magnetic fidget spinner sets immediately, take them away from children and dispose of them. To receive a full refund, consumers should send a photo of the disposal to Anzmtosn via email at Anzmtosn53@163.com

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Amazon from December 2024 through June 2025 for about $15.
Manufacturer(s):
Shenzhenshibangduoladianzikejimaoyi Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen Bangduola Electronic Technology Trade Co., Ltd.), of China
Retailer:

Anzmtosn, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-104

Related Recalls

