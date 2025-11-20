Magnet Fidget Spinner Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Anzmtosn

The recalled magnet spinner sets violate the mandatory standard for toys because the sets contain loose magnets, posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, they can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.
This recall involves Anzmtosn Magnet Fidget Spinner Sets. Each set contains 15 pieces and comes with four iridescent oval-shaped magnets, eight iridescent cuboidal-shaped magnetic stones, one red and yellow disk-shaped metal fidget spinner, one winged metal fidget spinner, and one multicolored infinity fidget cube. The set comes with a black fabric-lined storage case. The batch number, CCA06582, is printed on the back label of the packaging.
Consumers should stop using the recalled magnetic fidget spinner sets immediately, take them away from children and dispose of them. To receive a full refund, consumers should send a photo of the disposal to Anzmtosn via email at Anzmtosn53@163.com.
Anzmtosn, of China
