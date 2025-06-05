Rinnai America Recalls Boilers Due to Carbon Monoxide (CO) Poisoning Hazard

The boiler door can fail to seal properly due to incorrect screws, allowing carbon monoxide (CO) gases to escape, posing a carbon monoxide poisoning hazard.
About 2,030 (In addition, 249 were sold in Canada)
Rinnai America Corporation toll-free at 800-621-9419 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@rinnai.us, or online at https://www.rinnai.us/support/recalls or at https://www.rinnai.us and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Rinnai-brand i-Series Plus residential wall-mounted gas boilers with model numbers IP175S, IP199S, IP175199C and IP199199C. The top white label on the side of the boiler states MADE IN JAPAN and has the model numbers followed by a reference code in parenthesis, TYPE OF GAS NATURAL GAS and SERIAL NO. followed by letters and numbers. The boilers are rectangular and metal and have the name Rinnai printed in black near the top and a temperature display/keypad near the bottom of the front of the boiler.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled boilers and contact Rinnai to arrange to have a certified technician install the repair at no cost to the consumer. Consumers who must continue using the boiler while awaiting repair should have working carbon monoxide alarms on each level of their homes and outside sleeping areas.
None reported
Rinnai America Corporation, of Peachtree City, Georgia
