Rinnai America Recalls Boilers Due to Carbon Monoxide (CO) Poisoning Hazard

VFAUOSIT Brand Kitchen Faucets Recalled Due to Dangerous Lead Exposure for Young Children; Sold on Amazon.com by Whisper08

The recalled faucets were tested and found to contain lead that can leach into water at levels that can be particularly harmful to infants and young children. The faucets were also found to leach other contaminants.

Lead ingestion can cause harmful neurological effects on infants and young children, including attention-related behavioral problems, decreased cognitive performance and lower IQ.