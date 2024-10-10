 Skip to main content

Reyhee Group and Jingling International Recall Droyd Fury Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Laceration Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for ATVs

  • Recalled Droyd Fury Youth ATV
  • Recalled Droyd Fury Youth ATV (side view)
  • Recalled Droyd Fury Youth ATV Identification Plate
Name of Product:
Droyd Fury Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs)
Hazard:

The recalled youth ATVs fail to comply with the requirements of the federal mandatory ATV regulations. The handlebars pose a laceration hazard if the child rider’s body or head impacts the handlebars at a high rate of speed. ATVs that fail to meet the mandatory safety requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
October 10, 2024
Units:

About 156

Consumer Contact

Reyhee Group at 800-333-3729 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at support@go-droyd.com, or online at www.droyd.com/pages/safety-recall or www.droyd.com and click “Safety Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Droyd Fury Youth ATV, model number “XW-A01”, intended for children 6 years and older. The ATVs were sold in three colors:  Speed Red, Power Blue and Force Green. The model name “FURY” is printed on the front and sides of the ATV. The model number can be found on the identification plate located under the front left fender, which also states, “This ATV is subject to the Jinling International, Inc. ATV Action Plan filed with and approved by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.”

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Droyd ATVs and contact Reyhee Group for a free repair kit consisting of a replacement handlebar cover and new safety warning labels. Reyhee Group is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at Droyd.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Target.com, Purchasingpower.com, Wellbots.com and Rideextremedirt.com from May 2024 through June 2024 for about $600.
Manufacturer(s):
Yongkang Ruihe Metal Products Co. Ltd., of China
Importer(s):

Reyhee Group Inc., dba RGI Global, of Ontario, California

Distributor(s):
Jingling International Inc., of Jasper, Georgia
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-006

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

