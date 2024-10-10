Reyhee Group and Jingling International Recall Droyd Fury Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Laceration Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for ATVs

The recalled youth ATVs fail to comply with the requirements of the federal mandatory ATV regulations. The handlebars pose a laceration hazard if the child rider’s body or head impacts the handlebars at a high rate of speed. ATVs that fail to meet the mandatory safety requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death.
About 156
Reyhee Group at 800-333-3729 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at support@go-droyd.com, or online at www.droyd.com/pages/safety-recall or www.droyd.com and click “Safety Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Droyd Fury Youth ATV, model number “XW-A01”, intended for children 6 years and older. The ATVs were sold in three colors: Speed Red, Power Blue and Force Green. The model name “FURY” is printed on the front and sides of the ATV. The model number can be found on the identification plate located under the front left fender, which also states, “This ATV is subject to the Jinling International, Inc. ATV Action Plan filed with and approved by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.”
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Droyd ATVs and contact Reyhee Group for a free repair kit consisting of a replacement handlebar cover and new safety warning labels. Reyhee Group is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Reyhee Group Inc., dba RGI Global, of Ontario, California
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.