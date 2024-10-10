 Skip to main content

Reyhee Group Recalls Droyd Multi-Purpose Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury; Violation of Federal Regulations for Bicycle Helmets

Name of Product:
Droyd multi-purpose helmets
Hazard:

The recalled helmets do not comply with the positional stability, retention system, impact, labeling and certification requirements of the mandatory federal safety regulations for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect the wearer in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 10, 2024
Units:

About 400

Consumer Contact

Reyhee Group at 800-333-3729 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at support@droyd.com, or online at www.droyd.com/pages/safety-recall or www.droyd.com and click “Safety Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Droyd multi-purpose helmets for youths. The recalled helmets were sold in sizes medium (M) and large (L). The helmets are black, with black padding, black straps, and a black buckle. “DROYD” is printed on the back of the helmet. Model and serial number are located on the serial number label inside the helmet (e.g. “DHM000001” or “DHL000001”).

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled Droyd helmets immediately and contact Reyhee for a full refund. To receive a refund, consumers must cut the straps off the helmet and submit two photos: one photo of both straps cut off and one photo of the helmet and cut straps inside of a trash can. Send both photos along with name and address to Reyhee Group at support@droyd.com. Reyhee Group is contacting all purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at Droyd.com from October 2023 through July 2024 for about $40.
Manufacturer(s):
Yongkang Xinhao Industry and Trade Co. Ltd., of China
Importer(s):

Reyhee Group Inc., dba RGI Global, of Ontario, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-007

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

