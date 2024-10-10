Reyhee Group Recalls Droyd Multi-Purpose Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury; Violation of Federal Regulations for Bicycle Helmets

The recalled helmets do not comply with the positional stability, retention system, impact, labeling and certification requirements of the mandatory federal safety regulations for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect the wearer in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.
About 400
Reyhee Group at 800-333-3729 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at support@droyd.com, or online at www.droyd.com/pages/safety-recall or www.droyd.com and click “Safety Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Droyd multi-purpose helmets for youths. The recalled helmets were sold in sizes medium (M) and large (L). The helmets are black, with black padding, black straps, and a black buckle. “DROYD” is printed on the back of the helmet. Model and serial number are located on the serial number label inside the helmet (e.g. “DHM000001” or “DHL000001”).
Consumers should stop using the recalled Droyd helmets immediately and contact Reyhee for a full refund. To receive a refund, consumers must cut the straps off the helmet and submit two photos: one photo of both straps cut off and one photo of the helmet and cut straps inside of a trash can. Send both photos along with name and address to Reyhee Group at support@droyd.com. Reyhee Group is contacting all purchasers directly.
None reported
Reyhee Group Inc., dba RGI Global, of Ontario, California
