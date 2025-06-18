Polaris Recalls Ranger XP Kinetic and Pro XD Kinetic Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard

Description:

This recall involves all VINs of Polaris Model Year 2023-2024 Ranger XP Kinetic and Model Year 2025 Pro XD Kinetic ROVs. The recalled Ranger XP Kinetic vehicles were sold in camouflage and white colors. The recalled Pro XD vehicles have gray plastic body panels with a black frame and accents. All vehicles were sold in three-seat configurations and have “POLARIS” stamped on the front grille. The VIN is printed on a portion of the left rear frame (on the driver’s side of the vehicle) under the cargo box.

In addition, this recall involves accessory charger service parts/kits with part numbers 2417296, 2417297, 2889704 and 2889486.