Polaris Industries Recalls Ranger XP Kinetic Recreational Off-Road Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire and Crash Hazards

Model Year 2023-2024 Ranger XP Kinetic Recreational Off-Road Vehicles (ROVs)
The high voltage cables on the motor controller unit can be loose, causing the cable to arc or overheat while in use, posing fire and crash hazards and risk of serious injury.

Repair
October 31, 2024
About 1,400 (In addition, about 70 were sold in Canada)

Polaris Industries at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Product Safety News” located under the “Safety” column at the bottom of the page or https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/ to check if your vehicle identification number (VIN) is included in any recalls. Consumers can contact Polaris’ owner connections team at Owner.Connections@polaris.com or via an online forum accessible at  https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road/owner-resources/help-center/email

This recall involves Model Year 2023-2024 RANGER XP Kinetic Recreational Off-Road Vehicles (ROVs). The vehicles were sold in camouflage and white colors in three-seat configurations and have “POLARIS” stamped on the front grille. The model number and VIN are printed on a portion of the left rear frame (on the driver’s side of the vehicle) under the cargo box.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact an authorized Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection of the motor controller unit and its components. If the high voltage cables are loose or damaged Polaris will provide a free repair at the dealer’s location. Polaris is contacting registered owners directly.

The firm has received one report of unintended acceleration and fire and six reports of melting on or around the motor controller unit. No injuries have been reported.

Polaris dealers nationwide from May 2023 through September 2024 for between $24,900 and $37,800.
Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minnesota
United States
25-024
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recalled Polaris Model Year 2023 RANGER XP Kinetic Recreational Off-Road Vehicle – White
