Playworld Systems Recalls Unity Teeter Tunnels with Lexan Tops Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Crush Hazard

  • Recalled Unity Teeter Tunnel with Lexan Top (first model)
  • Recalled Unity Teeter Tunnel with Lexan Top (second model)
Name of Product:
Unity Teeter Tunnels with Lexan Tops
Hazard:

If a child accidentally falls underneath the Unity Teeter Tunnel, the end of the seesaw plank can land on them, posing a risk of serious injury and a crush hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
May 29, 2025
Units:

About 329

Consumer Contact

Playworld Systems toll-free at 800-233-8404 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at recalls@playworld.com, or online at https://playworld.com/recall-information or https://playworld.com and click on the “Teeter Tunnel Recall Safety Information” located at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Playworld Unity Teeter Tunnels with part numbers ZZXX0182, ZZXX0182S, ZZXX0192 and ZZXX0192S. The seesaws allow multiple children to stand, sit and lie down on them and to crawl into a tunnel. The part number appears on the original purchase order and on the installation instructions.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled teeter tunnels and contact Playworld Systems to schedule a free repair. Playworld Systems will send a certified playground installer to each location to repair the unit. Playworld Systems is contacting all known purchasers directly and will request that consumers place the teeter tunnels out of service until the repair is completed. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of children falling under the end of the seesaw plank of the recalled Unity Teeter Tunnels. One child sustained a liver laceration when the end of the seesaw plank landed on her abdomen and the second child suffered fractures to his right tibia and right fibula when the end of the seesaw plank landed on him.

Sold At:
Playworld Systems sales representatives and their authorized independent sales representatives nationwide from October 2014 through March 2025 for between $13,450 and $13,600.
Manufacturer(s):
Playworld Systems Inc., of Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
25-303
Fast Track Recall

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

