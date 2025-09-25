Persilux Brand Zebra Blinds Recalled Due to Strangulation and Entanglement Hazards and Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Violates Federal Rule for Window Coverings; Sold on Amazon

The recalled blinds have long operating cords that can cause death or serious injury to children due to strangulation and entanglement hazards. The blinds violate the federal rule for window coverings and present a substantial product hazard. In addition, the blinds also violate labeling requirements for window coverings.
About 133,000
Persilux by email at recall@persiluxhome.com or online at https://recall.persiluxhome.com or at https://persiluxhome.com and click “Recall Policy” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Persilux-branded zebra blinds. The recalled stock blinds were sold in beige, black, dark gray, light gray and white, with sizes ranging from 22 to 73 inches wide and 64 to 72 inches high. “Persilux and “Zebra Blinds” is printed on the product packaging. “X003FFPT63” is printed on the barcode label.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled blinds and contact Persilux for a free repair kit, including shipping. The repair kit consists of a replacement operating cord wand and installation instructions. Consumers should remove the blind, cut and remove the operating cord and send a photograph of the blinds with the operating cord removed to recall@persiluxhome.com.
None reported
Zhejiang Xidamen New Material Co. Ltd., of China, doing business as Amazon seller Persilux
