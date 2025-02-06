Pella Recalls Sliding Patio Doors and Windows Due to Battery Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Reese’s Law Federal Safety Regulations for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately remove the battery in the sensor from the sliding door panels and in the windows’ remote control and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact Pella for instructions on how to receive a free replacement remote, including shipping, or to schedule a door repair by a qualified technician, free of cost. Pella is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.