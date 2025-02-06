Pella Recalls Sliding Patio Doors and Windows Due to Battery Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Reese’s Law Federal Safety Regulations for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries

The recalled products violate the mandatory federal regulations for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries, because the sliding doors’ sensor panel and the windows’ remote control have button cell batteries that can be easily accessed by children. This poses an ingestion hazard. In addition, the recalled products do not have the required warnings. When button cell batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death.
About 340
Pella toll-free at 844-807-2219 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.pella.com and click on “Recall Notice” for more information, or at https://www.pella.com/recall-notice for more information.
This recall involves the following Pella’s sliding patio doors and windows with automated shades:
- The Pella Reserve and Pella Lifestyle sliding doors with Insynctive technology, models 2-panel, 3-panel, and 4-panel sliding doors. These doors have a sensor housing where the cell battery is located. Date codes for doors range from 031924 to 060524. The date code is etched on the lower corner of the glass.
- The Pella Lifestyle windows and sliding doors with Insynctive remote control, models: 206A0000 (Generation 2) and 206A0001 (Generation 3). The Pella logo is printed on the lower 1/3 of the front panel of the remote. The UPC code on the packaging is 748171618722.
- The battery-operated remote controls were also sold individually.
Consumers should immediately remove the battery in the sensor from the sliding door panels and in the windows’ remote control and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact Pella for instructions on how to receive a free replacement remote, including shipping, or to schedule a door repair by a qualified technician, free of cost. Pella is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
None reported
