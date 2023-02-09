 Skip to main content

Chamberlain Group Recalls LiftMaster myQ Garage Door Control Panels Due to Entrapment Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled LiftMaster garage door control panel
  • Manufacture date, model number and the UPC code location.
Name of Product:
LiftMaster myQ Garage Door Control Panels
Hazard:

The control panel’s secondary entrapment protection system can fail causing the garage door to close even with an obstruction present, posing an entrapment hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
February 09, 2023
Units:

About 96,400 (In addition, about 19,300 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Chamberlain toll-free at 833-775-1951 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or register to participate in the recall by filling out the form online at https://support.chamberlaingroup.com, www.liftmaster.com and click Help & Support at the top of the page, or https://support.chamberlaingroup.com/s/889LMMC-041A7928-3MC-warranty-replacement for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves LiftMaster myQ garage door control panels, sold individually or with wall-mount residential jackshaft garage door openers. LiftMaster and myQ are printed on the front of the black control panels. The recalled control panels were manufactured between March 2022 and October 2022. The manufacture date, in MM/YY format, the model number and the UPC code are printed on a label located on the back of the unit. The following are the model numbers and UPC codes included in this recall:

Model Numbers

UPC Codes

8500MC

012381203536

8500CMC

012381203529

8500RGDMC

012381203543

RJO20MC

012381188246

RJO20CMC

012381191277

RJO20CHMC

012381191277

889LMMC

012381203611

889RGDMC

012381203628

041A7928-3MC

012381204304
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately contact the Chamberlain Group to receive a free repair kit, including shipping. The repair kit consists of a replacement garage door control panel and installation instructions. Installation instructions can also be found at https://support.chamberlaingroup.com. Chamberlain Group is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported in the U.S.

Sold At:
Online and in stores at The Home Depot, Lowes, Menards and other stores and distributors nationwide from March 2022 through October 2022 for about $60, when sold as an accessory, and between $500 and $700, when sold as a bundle.
Manufacturer(s):
Grupo Chamberlain S.de R.L. de C.V., of Mexico
Importer(s):

Chamberlain Group LLC, owner of the LiftMaster brand, of Oak Brook, Illinois

Note:

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.  Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Manufactured In:
Mexico
Recall number:
23-725
