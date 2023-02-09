Chamberlain Group Recalls LiftMaster myQ Garage Door Control Panels Due to Entrapment Hazard (Recall Alert)

The control panel’s secondary entrapment protection system can fail causing the garage door to close even with an obstruction present, posing an entrapment hazard.
About 96,400 (In addition, about 19,300 were sold in Canada)
Chamberlain toll-free at 833-775-1951 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or register to participate in the recall by filling out the form online at https://support.chamberlaingroup.com, www.liftmaster.com and click Help & Support at the top of the page, or https://support.chamberlaingroup.com/s/889LMMC-041A7928-3MC-warranty-replacement for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves LiftMaster myQ garage door control panels, sold individually or with wall-mount residential jackshaft garage door openers. LiftMaster and myQ are printed on the front of the black control panels. The recalled control panels were manufactured between March 2022 and October 2022. The manufacture date, in MM/YY format, the model number and the UPC code are printed on a label located on the back of the unit. The following are the model numbers and UPC codes included in this recall:
|
UPC Codes
|
8500MC
|
012381203536
|
8500CMC
|
012381203529
|
8500RGDMC
|
012381203543
|
RJO20MC
|
012381188246
|
RJO20CMC
|
012381191277
|
RJO20CHMC
|
012381191277
|
889LMMC
|
012381203611
|
889RGDMC
|
012381203628
|
041A7928-3MC
|
012381204304
Consumers should immediately contact the Chamberlain Group to receive a free repair kit, including shipping. The repair kit consists of a replacement garage door control panel and installation instructions. Installation instructions can also be found at https://support.chamberlaingroup.com. Chamberlain Group is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported in the U.S.
Chamberlain Group LLC, owner of the LiftMaster brand, of Oak Brook, Illinois
