MI Windows and Doors Recalls Vinyl Sliding Glass Doors Due to Serious Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The glass can separate from the frame during hurricane conditions which can pose a serious injury hazard.
About 1,900
MI Windows and Doors at 800-270-2913 anytime, email at recall2023@miwd.com or online at www.miwindows.com/SGDRecall or https://miwindows.com/ click on “VOLUNTARY SAFETY RECALL” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves certain MI Windows and Doors 1615 and 1617 sliding glass doors (if sold as impact-resistant or with a DP50 upgrade), Window World 4000 Series sliding glass doors (with DP50 upgrade), and Window World 8000 Series sliding glass doors.
The doors were sold in several colors and sizes with a variety of handle options. All recalled doors have an aluminum interlock and an LC-PG50 performance grade. The recalled impact doors have MTL-12 on the door label; recalled DP50 doors have MTL-12 or MTL-2. The door label located at the top of the window also has the manufacturer, series number, performance grade, and manufacture date (MFG: M/YYYY) on the label.
Consumers should avoid areas with the recalled doors during hurricane conditions and contact MI Windows and Doors to schedule a free repair. Prior to repair, cover the doors with plywood or other suitable protection if a hurricane warning is issued for your location. MI Windows and Doors is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.