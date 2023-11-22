 Skip to main content

MI Windows and Doors Recalls Vinyl Sliding Glass Doors Due to Serious Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled 1615/1617/4000/8000 sliding glass door (aluminum interlock shown top right)
  • Label for MI 1615/1617 and Window World 8000 Series (Impact-Resistant)
  • Label for MI 1615/1617 and Window World 4000 Series (DP50 upgrade)
Name of Product:
MI 1615 and 1617 Sliding Glass Doors; Window World 4000 Series and 8000 Series Sliding Glass Doors
Hazard:

The glass can separate from the frame during hurricane conditions which can pose a serious injury hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
November 22, 2023
Units:

About 1,900

Consumer Contact

MI Windows and Doors at 800-270-2913 anytime, email at recall2023@miwd.com or online at www.miwindows.com/SGDRecall or https://miwindows.com/ click on “VOLUNTARY SAFETY RECALL” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves certain MI Windows and Doors 1615 and 1617 sliding glass doors (if sold as impact-resistant or with a DP50 upgrade), Window World 4000 Series sliding glass doors (with DP50 upgrade), and Window World 8000 Series sliding glass doors. 

The doors were sold in several colors and sizes with a variety of handle options. All recalled doors have an aluminum interlock and an LC-PG50 performance grade. The recalled impact doors have MTL-12 on the door label; recalled DP50 doors have MTL-12 or MTL-2. The door label located at the top of the window also has the manufacturer, series number, performance grade, and manufacture date (MFG: M/YYYY) on the label.

Remedy:

Consumers should avoid areas with the recalled doors during hurricane conditions and contact MI Windows and Doors to schedule a free repair. Prior to repair, cover the doors with plywood or other suitable protection if a hurricane warning is issued for your location. MI Windows and Doors is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Independent window distributors and installers, including Window World, in the U.S. eastern and southern coastal regions from April 2018 through March 2023 for between $2,000 and $7,000.
Manufacturer(s):
MI Windows and Doors LLC, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-717
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled 1615/1617/4000/8000 sliding glass door (aluminum interlock shown top right)
MI Windows and Doors Recalls Vinyl Sliding Glass Doors Due to Serious Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The glass can separate from the frame during hurricane conditions which can pose a serious injury hazard.

Recalled Style Selections 42-inch-wide Black Infrared Quartz Electric Fireplace
Twin-Star International Recalls Infrared Quartz Electric Fireplaces Due to Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s

The electric fireplaces can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Lochinvar condensing residential boiler
Lochinvar Recalls Condensing Boilers Due to Risk of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

The boiler’s flue collector can crack if exposed to a high impact event in the burner chamber, which can allow the boiler to emit carbon monoxide, posing a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Recalled Grizzly Industrial Wood Lathe – Logo location
Grizzly Industrial Recalls Wood Lathes Due to Injury and Laceration Hazards

The wood lathe’s cutting tool can break, posing an injury hazard due to projectiles that can strike the user and bystanders, and a laceration hazard to the user who could come into direct contact with the cutting tool.

Recalled Crystal Clear Sodium Hydroxide
Family Health Products Recalls Crystal Clear Sodium Hydroxide Products Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Packaging Requirement; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The recalled product contains sodium hydroxide which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a risk of chemical burns and irritation to the skin and eyes.

Recalled Capri Blue Deodorizing Pet Bedding Spray
CURiO Recalls Capri Blue Pet Products Due to Risk of Exposure to Bacteria (Recall Alert)

The recalled pet products can contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water. People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product