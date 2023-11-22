MI Windows and Doors Recalls Vinyl Sliding Glass Doors Due to Serious Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

Description:

This recall involves certain MI Windows and Doors 1615 and 1617 sliding glass doors (if sold as impact-resistant or with a DP50 upgrade), Window World 4000 Series sliding glass doors (with DP50 upgrade), and Window World 8000 Series sliding glass doors.

The doors were sold in several colors and sizes with a variety of handle options. All recalled doors have an aluminum interlock and an LC-PG50 performance grade. The recalled impact doors have MTL-12 on the door label; recalled DP50 doors have MTL-12 or MTL-2. The door label located at the top of the window also has the manufacturer, series number, performance grade, and manufacture date (MFG: M/YYYY) on the label.