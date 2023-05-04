ODL Recalls Severe Weather Doorglass Inserts Due to Hurricane Zone Wind-Borne Debris Injury Hazards

Under severe weather conditions, such as hurricanes, the adhesive bond holding the doorglass inserts can become separated from the door causing a risk of injury and property damage from windborne debris.
About 39,100
ODL at 800-221-2839 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@ODL.com, or online at https://www.odl.com/severe-weather-recall or ODL.com and click on Product Safety Recall for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves severe weather doorglass inserts designed to protect homes in hurricane prone regions from the risk of wind-borne debris. The recalled glassdoor inserts were sold under the ODL, Western Reflections and Kenyon’s Glass brand names. Date codes for affected products 05/01/2022 through 12/06/2022 are located on the bottom corners of the doors. The recalled doorglass inserts are often purchased by intermediate distributors and placed into completed “door and doorglass” products, such as under the Jeld-Wen brand.
Home Depot Model Numbers
958012, 958045
Lowes Model Numbers
2570445, 940039, 940040, 940041, 940042, 940043, 940044, 940045, 940072, 940073, 940074, 940075, 940078, 940079, 940080, 940081, 940117, 940119, 940122, 940123, 940124, 949935, 1076439, 1076440, 1076442
Consumers need to be aware the recalled severe weather doorglass insert may not function as expected, and should immediately contact ODL to arrange for a free repair by a qualified technician. The doorglass insert will be repaired or replaced free of charge.
None reported
