ODL Recalls Severe Weather Doorglass Inserts Due to Hurricane Zone Wind-Borne Debris Injury Hazards

  • Recalled Door and Doorglass Products – Circled Areas Show Date Code Location
  • Example of Manufacturing Date Code on recalled doorglass inserts (Illuminated With Flashlight, Cell Phone, etc.)
Name of Product:
Severe Weather Doorglass Inserts
Hazard:

Under severe weather conditions, such as hurricanes, the adhesive bond holding the doorglass inserts can become separated from the door causing a risk of injury and property damage from windborne debris.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
May 04, 2023
Units:

About 39,100

Consumer Contact

ODL at 800-221-2839 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@ODL.com, or online at https://www.odl.com/severe-weather-recall or ODL.com and click on Product Safety Recall for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves severe weather doorglass inserts designed to protect homes in hurricane prone regions from the risk of wind-borne debris. The recalled glassdoor inserts were sold under the ODL, Western Reflections and Kenyon’s Glass brand names. Date codes for affected products 05/01/2022 through 12/06/2022 are located on the bottom corners of the doors. The recalled doorglass inserts are often purchased by intermediate distributors and placed into completed “door and doorglass” products, such as under the Jeld-Wen brand.

 

Home Depot Model Numbers

958012, 958045

Lowes Model Numbers

2570445, 940039, 940040, 940041, 940042, 940043, 940044, 940045, 940072, 940073, 940074, 940075, 940078, 940079, 940080, 940081, 940117, 940119, 940122, 940123, 940124, 949935, 1076439, 1076440, 1076442

 

Remedy:

Consumers need to be aware the recalled severe weather doorglass insert may not function as expected, and should immediately contact ODL to arrange for a free repair by a qualified technician. The doorglass insert will be repaired or replaced free of charge.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Home Depot and Lowe’s stores nationwide, online at HomeDepot.com, Lowes.com and Zabitat.com from May 2022 through February 2023 for between $1,200 and $2,250.
Manufacturer(s):
ODL Inc., of Zeeland, Michigan
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
23-196
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

