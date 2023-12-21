Pella Recalls Casement Windows Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The window’s sash can detach from the frame and fall, posing an injury hazard to consumers.
About 12,000 (In addition, about 305 were sold in Canada and about 10 were sold in Mexico)
Pella toll-free at 888-276-7624 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.pella.com and click on “Recall Notice” for more information, or at www.PellaHingeRecall.expertinquiry.com to check the serial number to see if the window is included in the recall.
Recall Details
This recall involves Pella's Architect Series venting wood and aluminum-clad casement windows. The following four custom-made casement window types are included in this recall: all venting hurricane impact products with side pivot hardware, all venting casements with a frame height greater than 96 inches, all venting casements with a frame width wider than 35 inches, and all venting casements with a frame width greater than 29 inches and a vent height greater than 47 inches with side pivot hardware. The serial number is etched in a lower corner of the window glass. Serial numbers included in this recall can be verified at www.PellaHingeRecall.expertinquiry.com.
Consumers should keep the recalled casement windows shut and locked at all times and contact Pella to receive a free repair by a Pella-designated service technician.
The firm has received one report of a window sash detaching from the frame and falling. No injuries have been reported.
