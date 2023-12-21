 Skip to main content

Pella Recalls Casement Windows Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Pella Casement Window – exterior view
Name of Product:
Pella Architect Series Casement Windows
Hazard:

The window’s sash can detach from the frame and fall, posing an injury hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
December 21, 2023
Units:

About 12,000 (In addition, about 305 were sold in Canada and about 10 were sold in Mexico)

Consumer Contact

Pella toll-free at 888-276-7624 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.pella.com and click on “Recall Notice” for more information, or at www.PellaHingeRecall.expertinquiry.com to check the serial number to see if the window is included in the recall.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Pella's Architect Series venting wood and aluminum-clad casement windows. The following four custom-made casement window types are included in this recall: all venting hurricane impact products with side pivot hardware, all venting casements with a frame height greater than 96 inches, all venting casements with a frame width wider than 35 inches, and all venting casements with a frame width greater than 29 inches and a vent height greater than 47 inches with side pivot hardware. The serial number is etched in a lower corner of the window glass. Serial numbers included in this recall can be verified at www.PellaHingeRecall.expertinquiry.com.

Remedy:

Consumers should keep the recalled casement windows shut and locked at all times and contact Pella to receive a free repair by a Pella-designated service technician.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of a window sash detaching from the frame and falling. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Authorized distributors nationwide, including Pella Window and Door stores, Lowe’s, ABC Supply, Allied Building Products, Builders First Source, Builders Supply Co, Inc., Hammond Lumber Company, McCoy’s Building Supply, National Lumber, and The Carter Companies stores nationwide from January 2021 through July 2023 for between $700 and $10,000 per window.
Manufacturer(s):
Pella Corporation, of Pella, Iowa
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-732
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Klein Tools KTB1000 Portable Rechargeable Power Station
Klein Tools Recalls Blackfire and Klein Tools Power Stations Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The top and bottom of the internal inverter boards of the power stations can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled Pella Casement Window – exterior view
Pella Recalls Casement Windows Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The window’s sash can detach from the frame and fall, posing an injury hazard to consumers.

Recalled Steamfast Iron Model Side View
Vornado Expands Recall to Include Additional 1.75 Million Steamfast Travel Steam Irons Due to Fire, Burn and Shock Hazards

The power cord can become damaged near the cord bushing, which can lead to overheating of the cord, posing fire and burn hazards. In addition, cord damage near the bushing can result in exposed copper wires, posing a shock hazard.

Recalled Ergodyne Squids 3705 with Model Number
Ergodyne Recalls Squids Wire Tool Attachments with Screw Gate Tool Tails Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The wire tool attachment can break when dropped while tethered to a tool exceeding two pounds, posing an injury hazard to bystanders.

Recalled Wet & Forget “Xtreme Reach” Mold & Mildew Stain Remover – 48 oz. Bottle
Wet & Forget USA Recalls 2.7 Million Bottles of “Xtreme Reach” Outdoor Mold & Mildew Stain Remover with Hose End Nozzle Due to Risk of Skin and Eye Irritation

The hose end nozzle clip can dislodge and allow the cleaning solution to spray on users, posing a risk of skin and eye irritation and other injuries.

Recalled Oreck Discover Upright Vacuum
Oreck Discover Upright Vacuums Recalled by TTI Floor Care Due to Electrical Shock Hazard

The vacuum's electric cord plug prong can detach and remain in an electrical outlet when the vacuum is unplugged. This poses an electrical shock hazard to consumers.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product