MI Windows and Doors Recalls Vinyl Single-Hung Impact Windows Due to Fall and Serious Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled MI Windows and Doors 1620 vinyl single-hung impact window
  • Recalled MI Windows and Doors 1620 vinyl single-hung impact window label at top of window
Name of Product:
1620 vinyl single-hung impact windows with window opening control devices.
Hazard:

The tilt latch can cause the window opening control devices to malfunction, posing fall and serious injury hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
January 12, 2023
Units:

About 25,000

Consumer Contact

MI Windows and Doors at 800-276-0408 anytime, email at Recall2022@miwd.com or online at www.miwindows.com/1620impactWOCDRecall or https://miwindows.com/ click on “VOLUNTARY SAFETY RECALL”for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the MI Windows and Doors 1620 vinyl single-hung impact windows with window opening control devices. The windows were sold in a variety of sizes and colors. The recalled window has two surface mounted tilt latches and two window opening control devices, on the left and right side of the window. This recall only includes 1620 impact windows with window opening control devices manufactured prior to November 2022. The window label is located at the top of the window and has the manufacture date in the far right of the label.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately close and lock the recalled windows and contact MI Windows and Doors for a free repair. MI will arrange for a free in-home repair to replace the window opening control devices. MI Windows and Doors is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Independent window distributors, including C and C Window & Door and Southeastern Sash, in the U.S. southern coastal region, including in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas, from September 2017 through November 2022 for between $500 and $700.
Manufacturer(s):
MI Windows and Doors LLC, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Note:

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.  Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
23-722
Fast Track Recall
