MI Windows and Doors Recalls Vinyl Single-Hung Impact Windows Due to Fall and Serious Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

Description:

This recall involves the MI Windows and Doors 1620 vinyl single-hung impact windows with window opening control devices. The windows were sold in a variety of sizes and colors. The recalled window has two surface mounted tilt latches and two window opening control devices, on the left and right side of the window. This recall only includes 1620 impact windows with window opening control devices manufactured prior to November 2022. The window label is located at the top of the window and has the manufacture date in the far right of the label.