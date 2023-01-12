MI Windows and Doors Recalls Vinyl Single-Hung Impact Windows Due to Fall and Serious Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

The tilt latch can cause the window opening control devices to malfunction, posing fall and serious injury hazards.
About 25,000
MI Windows and Doors at 800-276-0408 anytime, email at Recall2022@miwd.com or online at www.miwindows.com/1620impactWOCDRecall or https://miwindows.com/ click on “VOLUNTARY SAFETY RECALL”for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the MI Windows and Doors 1620 vinyl single-hung impact windows with window opening control devices. The windows were sold in a variety of sizes and colors. The recalled window has two surface mounted tilt latches and two window opening control devices, on the left and right side of the window. This recall only includes 1620 impact windows with window opening control devices manufactured prior to November 2022. The window label is located at the top of the window and has the manufacture date in the far right of the label.
Consumers should immediately close and lock the recalled windows and contact MI Windows and Doors for a free repair. MI will arrange for a free in-home repair to replace the window opening control devices. MI Windows and Doors is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
