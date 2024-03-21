Crown Boiler Recalls Home Heating Boilers Due to Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Hazard

The blocked vent switch (BVS) can fail to shut down the burners if the boilers are installed at altitudes above 2,000 feet and the vent system becomes blocked. In such an event, the boiler can emit excessive amounts of carbon monoxide into the building, posing a carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning hazard to consumers.
Crown Boiler Company toll-free at 888-583-5624 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at AKP@velocityboilerworks.com, or online at www.velocityboilerworks.com/news/2024/01/product-modification-required-crown-aruba-iv-models-above-2000-ft-recall/ or www.velocityboilerworks.com and click on “Product Recall Alerts Important Information” on the home page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Crown Boiler Aruba IV (AWR Series) gas-fired hot water boilers powered by natural gas and LP (propane) gas. This recall only involves boilers configured for use at altitudes above 2,000 feet. The model name Aruba IV is not found on the label.
The boiler is red and gray and 39.5 inches high. A “Crown” logo appears on the upper front-center of the unit. The model number is shown on the boiler’s rating plate, located on the top of the right side of the boiler where shown.
Crown is printed on the side, and the model number for Aruba IV is located on a large white label on the red metal side of the boiler. The following model numbers are included in this recall regardless of date manufactured:
|AWR070BLST3P8U
AWR105BLST3P8U
AWR140BLST3P8U
AWR175BLT3HU1
AWR070BLT3HU1
AWR105BLT3HU1
AWR140BLT3HU1
AWR175BNST3P8U
AWR070BNST3P8U
AWR105BNST3P8U
AWR140BNST3P8U
|AWR175BNT3HU1
AWR070BNT3HU1
AWR105BNT3HU1
AWR140BNT3HU1
AWR175ELST2P8U
AWR070ELST2P8U
AWR105ELST2P8U
AWR140ELST2P8U
AWR175ENST2P8U
AWR070ENST2P8U
AWR105ENST2P8U
AWR140ENST2P8U
|AWR210BNST3P8U
AWR245BLST3P8U
AWR280BNST3P8U
AWR210BNT3HU1
AWR245BLT3HU1
AWR280BNT3HU1
AWR210ELST2P8U
AWR245BNST3P8U
AWR280ELST2P8U
AWR210ENST2P8
Consumers with the recalled boilers should immediately contact Crown Boiler for a free repair that includes a free replacement main burner gas orifice, and a free replacement blocked vent switch if needed. Consumers who continue using the recalled boilers while awaiting repair should have working carbon monoxide alarms installed outside of sleeping areas and on each floor of the home. Consumers can review Protect Your Family from Carbon Monoxide Poisoning | CPSC.gov for more information about preventing carbon monoxide poisoning.
