Crown Boiler Recalls Home Heating Boilers Due to Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Hazard

Name of Product:
Crown Aruba IV (AWR Series) gas-fired hot water boilers
Hazard:

The blocked vent switch (BVS) can fail to shut down the burners if the boilers are installed at altitudes above 2,000 feet and the vent system becomes blocked. In such an event, the boiler can emit excessive amounts of carbon monoxide into the building, posing a carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
March 21, 2024
Units:

About 1,100

Consumer Contact

Crown Boiler Company toll-free at 888-583-5624 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at AKP@velocityboilerworks.com, or online at www.velocityboilerworks.com/news/2024/01/product-modification-required-crown-aruba-iv-models-above-2000-ft-recall/ or www.velocityboilerworks.com and click on “Product Recall Alerts Important Information” on the home page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Crown Boiler Aruba IV (AWR Series) gas-fired hot water boilers powered by natural gas and LP (propane) gas. This recall only involves boilers configured for use at altitudes above 2,000 feet. The model name Aruba IV is not found on the label. 

The boiler is red and gray and 39.5 inches high. A “Crown” logo appears on the upper front-center of the unit. The model number is shown on the boiler’s rating plate, located on the top of the right side of the boiler where shown. 

Crown is printed on the side, and the model number for Aruba IV is located on a large white label on the red metal side of the boiler. The following model numbers are included in this recall regardless of date manufactured:

AWR070BLST3P8U
AWR105BLST3P8U
AWR140BLST3P8U
AWR175BLT3HU1
AWR070BLT3HU1
AWR105BLT3HU1
AWR140BLT3HU1
AWR175BNST3P8U
AWR070BNST3P8U
AWR105BNST3P8U
AWR140BNST3P8U		AWR175BNT3HU1
AWR070BNT3HU1
AWR105BNT3HU1
AWR140BNT3HU1
AWR175ELST2P8U
AWR070ELST2P8U
AWR105ELST2P8U
AWR140ELST2P8U
AWR175ENST2P8U
AWR070ENST2P8U
AWR105ENST2P8U
AWR140ENST2P8U		AWR210BNST3P8U
AWR245BLST3P8U
AWR280BNST3P8U
AWR210BNT3HU1
AWR245BLT3HU1
AWR280BNT3HU1
AWR210ELST2P8U
AWR245BNST3P8U
AWR280ELST2P8U
AWR210ENST2P8
Remedy:

Consumers with the recalled boilers should immediately contact Crown Boiler for a free repair that includes a free replacement main burner gas orifice, and a free replacement blocked vent switch if needed. Consumers who continue using the recalled boilers while awaiting repair should have working carbon monoxide alarms installed outside of sleeping areas and on each floor of the home. Consumers can review Protect Your Family from Carbon Monoxide Poisoning | CPSC.gov for more information about preventing carbon monoxide poisoning.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Heating and plumbing contractors and wholesale distributors nationwide from July 2012 through December 2023 for between $2,000 and $4,000.
Manufacturer(s):
Crown Boiler Company LLC, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-168
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled ES2Boiler
U.S. Boiler Company Recalls Gas-Fired Hot Water Residential Boilers Due to Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Hazard

The blocked vent switch (BVS) can fail to shut down the burners if the boilers are installed at altitudes above 5,400 feet and the vent system becomes blocked. In such an event, the boiler can emit excessive amounts of carbon monoxide into the home, posing a carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning hazard to consumers.

Recalled System Sensor L-Series Low Frequency Fire Alarm Sounders Model #s HWL-LF and HWL-LF-BP10 (White) showing product label and carton label
Honeywell Recalls System Sensor L-Series Low Frequency Fire Alarm Sounders and Strobes Due to Risk of Failure to Alert Consumers to a Fire

The sounders and strobes can malfunction and cause the fire alarm system to fail to alert consumers of a fire.

Recalled Camplux brand AY132 portable tankless water heater – white
The Home Appliances Recalls Camplux Brand Portable Tankless Water Heaters Due to Fire Hazard

The portable water heaters can leak gas from the gas regulator connection, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Bulldog Magnum Biometric Pistol Vault, Model No. BD4030B
Bulldog Cases Recalls Biometric Gun Safes Due to Serious Injury Hazard and Risk of Death

The biometric lock on the gun safes can be opened by unauthorized users, posing a serious injury hazard and risk of death.

Recalled Machir Biometric Personal Safe
Machir Recalls Biometric Personal Safes Due to Serious Injury Hazard and Risk of Death

The biometric lock on the safes can fail and be opened by unauthorized users, posing a serious injury hazard and risk of death if the safe is used to store firearms.

