Crown Boiler Recalls Home Heating Boilers Due to Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Hazard

This recall involves Crown Boiler Aruba IV (AWR Series) gas-fired hot water boilers powered by natural gas and LP (propane) gas. This recall only involves boilers configured for use at altitudes above 2,000 feet. The model name Aruba IV is not found on the label.

The boiler is red and gray and 39.5 inches high. A “Crown” logo appears on the upper front-center of the unit. The model number is shown on the boiler’s rating plate, located on the top of the right side of the boiler where shown.

Crown is printed on the side, and the model number for Aruba IV is located on a large white label on the red metal side of the boiler. The following model numbers are included in this recall regardless of date manufactured: