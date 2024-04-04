 Skip to main content

Two Million Black+Decker® Garment Steamers Recalled by Empower Brands in Major Recall Expansion Due to Burn Hazard; Refund Now Offered

Name of Product:
BLACK+DECKER Model HGS011 Easy Garment Steamers
Hazard:

The steamers can expel, spray, or leak hot water during use, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 04, 2024
Units:

About 1.6 million (518,500 units were previously recalled in November 2022)

Consumer Contact

Empower Brands at 800-990-5298 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at hgsrecall@brandprotectplus.com or online at www.prodprotect.com/recall or www.blackanddeckerappliances.com and click on “Safety Notices” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall expansion involves all BLACK+DECKER Model HGS011 Easy Garment Steamers, including those that were repaired as part of the previous recall in November 2022. The steamers were sold in a variety of colors. The name BLACK+DECKER is located at the base of the steamer. The steamer measures about 11 inches high by 6 inches wide, and has a large handle. The model numbers are printed on the bottom of the steamer and on all sides of the color package, and UPC codes are printed on the sides, back and bottom of the color package. 

ModelUPC
HGS011F 0 50875 82840 7
HGS011S 0 50875 82839 1
HGS011 0 50875 82838 4
HGS011T0 50875 00272 2
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled BLACK+DECKER Model HGS011 Easy Garment Steamers, and contact Empower Brands to receive a full refund. 

There have been continued reports of burn injuries involving units that were repaired as part of the previous recall in November 2022. The remedy has now been changed to a refund for all units. Consumers, including those who received a replacement upper assembly as part of the November 2022 recall, should contact Empower Brands for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Since the recall was announced in November 2022, Empower Brands has received 317 reports of hot water expelling from the recalled steamers, including 82 reports of burn injuries, seven of which were second-degree burns. 94 of these incident reports involved units that were repaired as part of the original recall or models featuring the updated design, including 19 burn injuries.  

Sold At:
Walmart, Target, Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and other stores nationwide, including online at www.walmart.com, www.target.com, www.amazon.com, www.bedbathandbeyond.com, and www.blackanddeckerappliances.com from June 2021 through February 2024 for between $14 and $23.
Importer(s):

Spectrum Brands Inc., of Middleton, Wis., owns subsidiary Empower Brands LLC

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-181

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

