Two Million Black+Decker® Garment Steamers Recalled by Empower Brands in Major Recall Expansion Due to Burn Hazard; Refund Now Offered

This recall expansion involves all BLACK+DECKER Model HGS011 Easy Garment Steamers, including those that were repaired as part of the previous recall in November 2022. The steamers were sold in a variety of colors. The name BLACK+DECKER is located at the base of the steamer. The steamer measures about 11 inches high by 6 inches wide, and has a large handle. The model numbers are printed on the bottom of the steamer and on all sides of the color package, and UPC codes are printed on the sides, back and bottom of the color package.