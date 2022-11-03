Empower Brands Recalls Black+Decker® Garment Steamers Due to Burn Hazard

Description:

This recall involves BLACK+DECKER Model HGS011 Easy Garment Steamers with date codes 102ZJ through 210ZJ located on the plug blades. The steamers were sold in a variety of colors. The name BLACK+DECKER is located at the base of the steamer. The steamer measures about 11 inches high by 6 inches wide and has a large handle. The model numbers are printed on the bottom of the steamer and on all sides of the color package, and UPC codes are printed on the sides, back and bottom of the color package. Only steamers without a green dot on the bottom of the package or a notched triangle on the underside of its upper assembly are included in this recall.