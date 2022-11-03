 Skip to main content

Empower Brands Recalls Black+Decker® Garment Steamers Due to Burn Hazard

  • Recalled BLACK+DECKER HGS011 Easy Garment Steamer
Name of Product:
BLACK+DECKER Model HGS011 Easy Garment Steamers
Hazard:

The steamers can expel, spray or leak hot water during use, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
November 03, 2022
Units:

About 518,500

Consumer Contact

Empower Brands at 800-990-5298 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at hgsrecall@brandprotectplus.com or online at www.prodprotect.com/recall or www.blackanddeckerappliances.com and click on “Safety Notices” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves BLACK+DECKER Model HGS011 Easy Garment Steamers with date codes 102ZJ through 210ZJ located on the plug blades. The steamers were sold in a variety of colors. The name BLACK+DECKER is located at the base of the steamer. The steamer measures about 11 inches high by 6 inches wide and has a large handle. The model numbers are printed on the bottom of the steamer and on all sides of the color package, and UPC codes are printed on the sides, back and bottom of the color package. Only steamers without a green dot on the bottom of the package or a notched triangle on the underside of its upper assembly are included in this recall.

 

Model

Date Codes

UPC

HGS011F

102ZJ - 210ZJ

0 50875 82840 7

HGS011S

104ZJ - 210ZJ

0 50875 82839 1

HGS011

102ZJ - 204ZJ

0 50875 82838 4

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled BLACK+DECKER Model HGS011 Easy Garment Steamers and contact Empower Brands to receive a free replacement upper assembly for their steamer.

Incidents/Injuries:

Empower Brands has received 241 reports of hot water expelling from the steamer, including 32 reports of burn injuries, two of which were second-degree burns.

Sold At:
Walmart, Target, Bed Bath &amp; Beyond and other stores nationwide, including online at www.walmart.com, www.target.com, www.bedbathandbeyond.com and www.blackanddeckerappliances.com from June 2021 through September 2022 for between $16 and $23.
Importer(s):

Spectrum Brands, Inc. of Middleton, Wis., owner of subsidiary Empower Brands, LLC

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-034





