Empower Brands Recalls Black+Decker® Garment Steamers Due to Burn Hazard

The steamers can expel, spray or leak hot water during use, posing a burn hazard to consumers.
About 518,500
Empower Brands at 800-990-5298 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at hgsrecall@brandprotectplus.com or online at www.prodprotect.com/recall or www.blackanddeckerappliances.com and click on “Safety Notices” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves BLACK+DECKER Model HGS011 Easy Garment Steamers with date codes 102ZJ through 210ZJ located on the plug blades. The steamers were sold in a variety of colors. The name BLACK+DECKER is located at the base of the steamer. The steamer measures about 11 inches high by 6 inches wide and has a large handle. The model numbers are printed on the bottom of the steamer and on all sides of the color package, and UPC codes are printed on the sides, back and bottom of the color package. Only steamers without a green dot on the bottom of the package or a notched triangle on the underside of its upper assembly are included in this recall.
|
Model
|
Date Codes
|
UPC
|
HGS011F
|
102ZJ - 210ZJ
|
0 50875 82840 7
|
HGS011S
|
104ZJ - 210ZJ
|
0 50875 82839 1
|
HGS011
|
102ZJ - 204ZJ
|
0 50875 82838 4
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled BLACK+DECKER Model HGS011 Easy Garment Steamers and contact Empower Brands to receive a free replacement upper assembly for their steamer.
Empower Brands has received 241 reports of hot water expelling from the steamer, including 32 reports of burn injuries, two of which were second-degree burns.
Spectrum Brands, Inc. of Middleton, Wis., owner of subsidiary Empower Brands, LLC
