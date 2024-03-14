U.S. Boiler Company Recalls Gas-Fired Hot Water Residential Boilers Due to Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Hazard

The blocked vent switch (BVS) can fail to shut down the burners if the boilers are installed at altitudes above 5,400 feet and the vent system becomes blocked. In such an event, the boiler can emit excessive amounts of carbon monoxide into the home, posing a carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning hazard to consumers.
About 2,500
U.S. Boiler toll-free at 888-432-8887 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at info@usboiler.net, or online at https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/catsy.782/high+altitude+homeowner+recall+letter3.pdf or usboiler.net, archerboiler.com, or newyorkerboiler.com and click on “Safety Recall Information: High Altitude Gas Boilers” on the home page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves gas-fired residential boilers with brand names U.S. Boiler, New Yorker Boiler, Advantage, FORCE and Archer. The following boiler models that are currently installed at altitudes greater than 5,400 ft. above sea level are part of this recall. The U.S. boiler ES2 and Series 3 models are blue with a black top front and black vents on the front. The logo is located on the black top front of the boiler. The X-2 model has a solid teal color. The logo is located in the front middle of the boiler. The Lancer model is gray with a blue top. The logo is located in the front middle of the boiler. The Force G-3 model is solid gray. The logo is located in the front middle of the boiler. The CGE and CGF models are solid green The logo is located in the front middle of the boiler. The model and serial numbers are located on the boiler rating plate which, is on the top panel of the ES2 and Series 3 models, and on the inside vestibule (behind removable door) on the right side panel for X-2, CG-F, CG-E, AG , Force and Archer models. All of the models are about 40 inches tall from the floor to the top of the jacket.
- U.S. Boiler ES2 models ES23, ES24, ES25, ES26, ES27, ES28, ES29 (with or without “-N” or “-P” suffix)
- U.S. Boiler Series 3 models 303, 304, 305, 306, 307, 308, 309 (with or without “-N” or “-P” suffix)
- U.S. Boiler X-2 models X-202, X-203, X-204, X-205, X-206, X-207, X-208, X-209
- New Yorker CG-E models CG30E, CG40E, CG50E, CG60E, CG70E, CG80E, CG90E
- New Yorker CG-F models CG20F, CG30F, CG40F, CG50F, CG60F, CG70F, CG80F, CG90F
- Advantage AG models AG3, AG4, AG5, AG6
- FORCE models FORCE02E, FORCE03E, FORCE04E, FORCE05E, FORCE06E, FORCE07E, FORCE08E, FORCE09E
- Archer Boilers Lancer models LCR-2-038, LCR-3-068, LCR-4-102, LCR-5-136, LCR-6-170
Consumers with the recalled boilers should immediately contact U.S. Boiler to receive a free repair that includes a free replacement main burner gas orifice and a free replacement blocked vent switch if needed. Consumers who continue use of the boilers while awaiting repair should have working carbon monoxide alarms outside of sleeping areas and on each floor of the home.
Consumers can review Protect Your Family from Carbon Monoxide Poisoning | CPSC.gov for more information about preventing carbon monoxide poisoning.
None reported.
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.