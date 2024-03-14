U.S. Boiler Company Recalls Gas-Fired Hot Water Residential Boilers Due to Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Hazard

Description:

This recall involves gas-fired residential boilers with brand names U.S. Boiler, New Yorker Boiler, Advantage, FORCE and Archer. The following boiler models that are currently installed at altitudes greater than 5,400 ft. above sea level are part of this recall. The U.S. boiler ES2 and Series 3 models are blue with a black top front and black vents on the front. The logo is located on the black top front of the boiler. The X-2 model has a solid teal color. The logo is located in the front middle of the boiler. The Lancer model is gray with a blue top. The logo is located in the front middle of the boiler. The Force G-3 model is solid gray. The logo is located in the front middle of the boiler. The CGE and CGF models are solid green The logo is located in the front middle of the boiler. The model and serial numbers are located on the boiler rating plate which, is on the top panel of the ES2 and Series 3 models, and on the inside vestibule (behind removable door) on the right side panel for X-2, CG-F, CG-E, AG , Force and Archer models. All of the models are about 40 inches tall from the floor to the top of the jacket.