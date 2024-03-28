Pure Brands of California Recalls Purefog Juice Liquid Due to Risk of Mold Exposure; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The recalled fog liquid can expire sooner than the expiration date listed on the product. This can pose a risk of respiratory or other infections in individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold.
About 3,300
Pure Brands of California toll-free at 888-622-6536 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at support@purebrandsoc.com, or online at http://purebrandsoc.com//recall.html or www.purebrandsoc.com and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Purefog High Density Natural Fog Juice Liquid, Long Lasting, Water Based for all Fog Machines 400-1500 Watts with model number B0BG4L3997 and Lot code #623-PFHD. The model number and lot code are located on the back label at the bottom. The fog juice liquid is used in machines that create a smoke or “fog” effect such as that seen during rock concerts on stage.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product, discard the unused product by pouring it down the drain, and contact the firm for a full refund. Consumers are being contacted directly by Amazon.com.
None reported
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.