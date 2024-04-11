 Skip to main content

Touchat Area Rugs Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Touchat

  • Recalled Touchat Large Fuzzy Area Rug
Name of Product:
Touchat Large Fuzzy Area Rugs
Hazard:

The recalled area rugs violate the mandatory federal flammability regulations for carpets and rugs, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 11, 2024
Units:

About 356

Consumer Contact

Touchat collect at 909-390-0801 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or by email at jurysun@outlook.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Touchat Large Fuzzy Area Rugs. The rectangular rugs are gray and measure 8 feet x 10 feet. “100% Polyester” and “Made in China” are printed on a label on the underside of the product.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled rugs immediately and contact Touchat for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the product by cutting it in half, and to provide proof of destruction by sending a photo of the cut product to jurysun@outlook.com to receive a full refund. Touchat is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Amazon.com from October 2023 through November 2023 for between $80 and $113.
Retailer:

Jian De Shi Jia Jin Chu Kou You Xian Gong Si DBA Touchat, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-195

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

