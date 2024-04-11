Touchat Area Rugs Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Touchat

The recalled area rugs violate the mandatory federal flammability regulations for carpets and rugs, posing a fire hazard.
Touchat collect at 909-390-0801 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or by email at jurysun@outlook.com.
This recall involves Touchat Large Fuzzy Area Rugs. The rectangular rugs are gray and measure 8 feet x 10 feet. “100% Polyester” and “Made in China” are printed on a label on the underside of the product.
Consumers should stop using the recalled rugs immediately and contact Touchat for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the product by cutting it in half, and to provide proof of destruction by sending a photo of the cut product to jurysun@outlook.com to receive a full refund. Touchat is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Jian De Shi Jia Jin Chu Kou You Xian Gong Si DBA Touchat, of China
