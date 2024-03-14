 Skip to main content

Honeywell Recalls System Sensor L-Series Low Frequency Fire Alarm Sounders and Strobes Due to Risk of Failure to Alert Consumers to a Fire

  • Recalled System Sensor L-Series Low Frequency Fire Alarm Sounders Model #s HWL-LF and HWL-LF-BP10 (White) showing product label and carton label
  • Recalled System Sensor L-Series Low Frequency Fire Alarm Sounders Model #s HWL-LF and HWL-LF-BP10 (Red) showing product label and carton label
  • Recalled System Sensor L-Series Low Frequency Fire Alarm Sounder Strobe Model P2WL-LF (White) showing product label and carton label
  • Recalled System Sensor L-Series Low Frequency Fire Alarm Sounder Model HGWL-LF-BP10 (White) showing product label and carton label
Name of Product:
System Sensor L-series low frequency Sounders and Strobes for residential apartments and commercial buildings
Hazard:

The sounders and strobes can malfunction and cause the fire alarm system to fail to alert consumers of a fire.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
March 14, 2024
Units:

About 29,000

Consumer Contact

System Sensor at 800-736-7672 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at LFSounder.recall@systemsensor.com, or online at https://buildings.honeywell.com/us/en/brands/our-brands/system-sensor/resources/recall or www.SystemSensor.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all Honeywell System Sounder L-series Low Frequency Sounders, Sounder Strobes, and Compact Sounders. The sounder and strobes are square, with white and red plastic housings, listed for wall mounting and measure about 5.6 by 4.7 inches for the sounders and strobes and about 5.3 by 3.5 inches for the compact sounder. The model number, date codes and “System Sensor” are printed on the product label and carton. Date codes 3034 and 3035 and the following models are included in this recall:  HWL-LF, HWL-LF-BP10, HRL-LF, HRL-LF-BP10, HGWL-LF-BP10, P2WL-LF.

Remedy:

Consumers should contact the firm to arrange for a free inspection and free repair. 

Incidents/Injuries:

Honeywell has received two reports of low or no sound output during installation. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Honeywell authorized System Sensor installers and fire equipment distributors nationwide from March 2023 through April 2023 for about $107.
Manufacturer(s):
Honeywell International Inc., of Charlotte, North Carolina and System Sensor, of St. Charles, Illinois
Manufactured In:
Mexico
Recall number:
24-158

