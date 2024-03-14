Honeywell Recalls System Sensor L-Series Low Frequency Fire Alarm Sounders and Strobes Due to Risk of Failure to Alert Consumers to a Fire

Description:

This recall involves all Honeywell System Sounder L-series Low Frequency Sounders, Sounder Strobes, and Compact Sounders. The sounder and strobes are square, with white and red plastic housings, listed for wall mounting and measure about 5.6 by 4.7 inches for the sounders and strobes and about 5.3 by 3.5 inches for the compact sounder. The model number, date codes and “System Sensor” are printed on the product label and carton. Date codes 3034 and 3035 and the following models are included in this recall: HWL-LF, HWL-LF-BP10, HRL-LF, HRL-LF-BP10, HGWL-LF-BP10, P2WL-LF.