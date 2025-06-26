Peg Perego Recalls Tatamia 3-in-1 Recliners, Swings and High Chairs Due to Risk of Suffocation; Violations of Multiple Federal Standards (Recall Alert)

Description:

This recall involves Peg Perego Tatamia recliners, swings and high chairs. The products convert from a recliner to a high chair and to an unpowered infant swing, and they were sold in “Ice” (gray) color with model number IMTATANA01BL73. The top of the padded leather seat has the brand name “Peg Perego” printed on it. In high chair mode “Peg Perego” is printed on the front of the tray. The adjustable side of the product has “tatamia” printed on it. Only products manufactured on or after June 23, 2022, and/or purchased on or after November 12, 2022, are included in this recall. The manufacture date in YYYY/MM/DD format and model number can be found on the base of the product.