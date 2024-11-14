Outdoor Essentials Recalls Cultivar Planter Boxes Due to Injury Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Tractor Supply Company

The recalled planter box frame can break, posing an injury hazard.
About 7,400
Outdoor Essentials toll-free at 888-891-8934 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, email at customerservice@outdooressentialproducts.com, or online at www.outdooressentialproducts.com/recall or https://www.outdooressentialproducts.com and click on “Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Outdoor Essentials Cultivar planter boxes, intended to be used for gardening. The recalled 9.5 cu. ft. composite elevated planter boxes are black and measure about 6 feet long by 2.5 feet wide. The model name appears on the product packaging and “70INX27IN Comp Elevated Planter” on the purchase receipt.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled planter boxes and contact Outdoor Essentials for a full refund. Consumers can receive a refund in the form of a gift card or store credit. A consumer will receive the amount on the purchase receipt, or they will receive $275 for the model if no receipt is provided. Consumers will be asked to mark the recalled planter box with the word “Recalled” with permanent marker and upload a photo of it to www.outdooressentialproducts.com/recall. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product.
The firm has received 23 reports of the planter box frame breaking, including one injury involving a consumer who broke their toes.
