Outdoor Essentials Recalls Cultivar Planter Boxes Due to Injury Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Tractor Supply Company

Name of Product:
Cultivar Planter Boxes
Hazard:

The recalled planter box frame can break, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 14, 2024
Units:

About 7,400

Consumer Contact

Outdoor Essentials toll-free at 888-891-8934 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, email at customerservice@outdooressentialproducts.com, or online at www.outdooressentialproducts.com/recall or https://www.outdooressentialproducts.com and click on “Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Outdoor Essentials Cultivar planter boxes, intended to be used for gardening. The recalled 9.5 cu. ft. composite elevated planter boxes are black and measure about 6 feet long by 2.5 feet wide. The model name appears on the product packaging and “70INX27IN Comp Elevated Planter” on the purchase receipt.  

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled planter boxes and contact Outdoor Essentials for a full refund. Consumers can receive a refund in the form of a gift card or store credit. A consumer will receive the amount on the purchase receipt, or they will receive $275 for the model if no receipt is provided. Consumers will be asked to mark the recalled planter box with the word “Recalled” with permanent marker and upload a photo of it to www.outdooressentialproducts.com/recall. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 23 reports of the planter box frame breaking, including one injury involving a consumer who broke their toes.

Sold Exclusively At:
Tractor Supply Company stores nationwide and online at www.tractorsupply.com from December 2023 through September 2024 for about $300.
Manufacturer(s):
UFP Saginaw LLC, dba Outdoor Essentials, of Saginaw, Texas
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
25-042
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
