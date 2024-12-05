NetZero USA Recalls High Bay LED Light Fixtures Due to Fire Hazard

The plastic pins securing the LED light fixture can degrade, allowing the electrically charged LED board to come loose and contact items nearby that can catch fire, posing a fire hazard.
About 16,000
NetZero USA toll-free at 888-326-2220 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. Monday through Friday, email at recall@netzero-usa.com, or online at https://netzero-usa.com/recall or at http://www.netzero-usa.com and click on “Recalls” in the middle of the page for more information.
This recall involves High-bay LED light fixtures that were sold in white, and are typically used in commercial settings, such as warehouses and facilities with high ceilings. The fixtures include Linear High Bay fixtures with 110, 160, 220 and 320 watts. The following model numbers are included in this recall: NZ 9110.3, NZ 9110.4, NZ-9110.5, NZ 9160.3, 9160.4, NZ 9220.3, NZ 9220.4, NZ 9220.5, NZ 9321.3, NZ9321.3, NZ 9321.4, NZ 9321.5. The model name and number can be found on a label on the back of the recalled fixtures.
Consumers should immediately stop using the High Bay LED light fixture that shows any sign of a loose LED board or discoloration of the lens and turn the circuit off. Customers can contact NetZero USA to schedule a free inspection and on-site repair to replace the plastic pins or replace the LED board. NetZero is contacting all known purchasers.
The firm has received seven reports of loose LED boards burning. No injuries have been reported.
NetZero USA Holdings Inc., of Alpharetta, Georgia
