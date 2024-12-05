 Skip to main content

NetZero USA Recalls High Bay LED Light Fixtures Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled High Bay LED light fixture
  • The model number can be found on the back of High Bay LED light fixture
Name of Product:
High Bay LED light fixtures
Hazard:

The plastic pins securing the LED light fixture can degrade, allowing the electrically charged LED board to come loose and contact items nearby that can catch fire, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Repair
Recall Date:
December 05, 2024
Units:

About 16,000

Consumer Contact

NetZero USA toll-free at 888-326-2220 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. Monday through Friday, email at recall@netzero-usa.com, or online at https://netzero-usa.com/recall or at http://www.netzero-usa.com and click on “Recalls” in the middle of the page for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves High-bay LED light fixtures that were sold in white, and are typically used in commercial settings, such as warehouses and facilities with high ceilings. The fixtures include Linear High Bay fixtures with 110, 160, 220 and 320 watts. The following model numbers are included in this recall: NZ 9110.3, NZ 9110.4, NZ-9110.5, NZ 9160.3, 9160.4, NZ 9220.3, NZ 9220.4, NZ 9220.5, NZ 9321.3, NZ9321.3, NZ 9321.4, NZ 9321.5. The model name and number can be found on a label on the back of the recalled fixtures.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the High Bay LED light fixture that shows any sign of a loose LED board or discoloration of the lens and turn the circuit off. Customers can contact NetZero USA to schedule a free inspection and on-site repair to replace the plastic pins or replace the LED board. NetZero is contacting all known purchasers. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received seven reports of loose LED boards burning. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
NetZero USA, Citory Solutions, and Red Sail Developments and through other commercial distributors from August 2018 through October 2024 for between $100 and $415.
Importer(s):

NetZero USA Holdings Inc., of Alpharetta, Georgia

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-058
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Recalled High Bay LED light fixture
