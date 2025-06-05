 Skip to main content

NTI Brand Boilers Recalled Due to Fire and Carbon Monoxide (CO) Poisoning Hazards and Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Made by NTI Boilers

  • Recalled TRX Series II boiler
Name of Product:
NTI residential gas boilers
Hazard:

The boiler door can fail to seal properly, due to incorrect burner door studs, allowing flames and gases to escape, posing fire and carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning hazards that can result in death or serious injury.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
June 05, 2025
Units:

About 323 (In addition, 459 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

NTI Boilers toll-free at 800-688-2575 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@ntiboilers.com, or online at http://www.ntiboilers.com/trx-safety-recall or at www.ntiboilers.com and click on “Urgent Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves NTI-brand TRX Series II residential wall-mounted gas boilers with model numbers TRX150, TRX199 and TRX199C. The boilers are gray in color and measure about 20 inches wide and 34 inches high. The serial number, model number and product name are located on the rating plate on the left-hand side of the boiler. 

Model Name/ NumberSerial Number(s) or Range
TRX Series II / TRX1503314306C8 (242830000177-250130000073)
TRX Series II / TRX1993314307C8 (242740000006-250220000014)
TRX Series II / TRX199C3314308C8 (242750000127-250410000051)
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled boilers and contact NTI Boilers to arrange to have a certified technician install the repair at no cost to the consumer. Consumers who must continue using the boiler while awaiting repair should have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in their homes.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Independent heating and plumbing contractors and wholesale distributors nationwide from September 2024 through February 2025 for between $3,400 and $4,100.
Manufacturer(s):
NTI Boilers Inc., of Canada
Importer(s):

NTI Boilers Inc., of Canada

Manufactured In:
Canada
Recall number:
25-326
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled TRX Series II boiler
NTI Brand Boilers Recalled Due to Fire and Carbon Monoxide (CO) Poisoning Hazards and Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Made by NTI Boilers

The boiler door can fail to seal properly, due to incorrect burner door studs, allowing flames and gases to escape, posing fire and carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning hazards that can result in death or serious injury.

Recalled HTP-brand ELU Elite Ultra boiler
HTP Brand Boilers Recalled Due to Fire and Carbon Monoxide (CO) Poisoning Hazards and Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Made by NTI Boilers

The boiler door can fail to seal properly, due to incorrect burner door studs, allowing flames and gases to escape, posing fire and carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning hazards that can result in death or serious injury.

Recalled Apollo America Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector
Apollo America Recalls Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide (CO) Detectors Due to Failure to Alert Consumers to a Fire or Carbon Monoxide Leak; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Sold Exclusively by Vivint

The recalled detectors can malfunction and fail to alert consumers of a fire or carbon monoxide (CO) leak, posing a risk of smoke inhalation, carbon monoxide poisoning or death.

Recalled U Window Air Conditioner
Midea Recalls About 1.7 Million U and U+ Window Air Conditioners Due to Risk of Mold Exposure

Pooled water in the air conditioners can fail to drain quickly enough, which can lead to mold growth. Mold exposure poses risks of respiratory issues or other infections to some consumers.

Recalled i-Series Plus Boiler
Rinnai America Recalls Boilers Due to Carbon Monoxide (CO) Poisoning Hazard

The boiler door can fail to seal properly due to incorrect screws, allowing carbon monoxide (CO) gases to escape, posing a carbon monoxide poisoning hazard. 

Recalled VFAUOSIT Kitchen Faucet
VFAUOSIT Brand Kitchen Faucets Recalled Due to Dangerous Lead Exposure for Young Children; Sold on Amazon.com by Whisper08

The recalled faucets were tested and found to contain lead that can leach into water at levels that can be particularly harmful to infants and young children. The faucets were also found to leach other contaminants.

Lead ingestion can cause harmful neurological effects on infants and young children, including attention-related behavioral problems, decreased cognitive performance and lower IQ. 

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product