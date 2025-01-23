NQDTPBOR Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Head Injury; Violation of Federal Regulations for Bicycle Helmets; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by TPBOR

The helmets do not comply with the positional stability, impact, labeling and certification requirements of the mandatory federal safety regulation for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect the wearer in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.
About 684
TPBOR email at nqdtpbor@outlook.com, or online at Amazon.com Seller Profile: TPBOR for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves NQDTPBOR-branded multi-purpose helmets for teens. The recalled helmets were sold in sizes small (S), fitting a head circumference of about 18 to 20.5 inches, and medium (M), fitting a head circumference of about 20.5 to 22 inches. The helmets are sold in colors blue, pink, purple, green, and black, with black padding, black straps, and a black and red buckle. “NQDTPBOR” is printed on the side of the helmet.
Consumers should stop using the recalled helmets immediately and contact TPBOR for a full refund. To receive a refund, consumers should destroy the helmet by cutting the straps, then take a photo, and send the photo to the recalling firm by email at nqdtpbor@outlook.com. After submitting proof of destruction, consumers should dispose of the recalled helmet. TPBOR and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
CLSYS International Inc., of New York
Yiwu Baqianliu Trading Co. Ltd., dba TPBOR, of China
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.