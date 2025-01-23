 Skip to main content

NQDTPBOR Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Head Injury; Violation of Federal Regulations for Bicycle Helmets; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by TPBOR

Name of Product:
NQDTPBOR Multi-Purpose Helmets
Hazard:

The helmets do not comply with the positional stability, impact, labeling and certification requirements of the mandatory federal safety regulation for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect the wearer in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 23, 2025
Units:

About 684

Consumer Contact

TPBOR email at nqdtpbor@outlook.com, or online at Amazon.com Seller Profile: TPBOR for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves NQDTPBOR-branded multi-purpose helmets for teens. The recalled helmets were sold in sizes small (S), fitting a head circumference of about 18 to 20.5 inches, and medium (M), fitting a head circumference of about 20.5 to 22 inches. The helmets are sold in colors blue, pink, purple, green, and black, with black padding, black straps, and a black and red buckle. “NQDTPBOR” is printed on the side of the helmet.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled helmets immediately and contact TPBOR for a full refund. To receive a refund, consumers should destroy the helmet by cutting the straps, then take a photo, and send the photo to the recalling firm by email at nqdtpbor@outlook.com. After submitting proof of destruction, consumers should dispose of the recalled helmet. TPBOR and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Exclusively atAmazon.comfrom May 2024 through August 2024 for about $23.
Importer(s):

CLSYS International Inc., of New York

Retailer:

Yiwu Baqianliu Trading Co. Ltd., dba TPBOR, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-103

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Recalled NQDTPBOR Multi-Purpose Helmet (Blue)
